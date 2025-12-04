Christmas Bureau volunteers find the best deals on books

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

A steady stream of books arrives at Marilee Roloff’s house all year long. She sorts and then puts them in storage until it’s time to give them away at the Christmas Bureau.

Roloff was the longtime CEO of Volunteers of America before she retired in 2016, but she was not prepared to give up volunteering with the Christmas Bureau. She is now the head book-buyer and helps recruit volunteers, many of them retired teachers and librarians, to help parents pick out just the right book for their child.

Like the toy buyers, Roloff and the other book buyers had to worry about tariffs. They did their best to work around it by buying books that were already sitting in U.S. warehouses, since many books are printed in China, she said.

“We tried to find the best deals we could,” she said.

Roloff said she used to be able to buy board books for babies for around a dollar, but she had to find a new supplier this year and now has to pay double what she used to.

After that, it was all about finding books that kids like. Roloff said she got a last-minute deal on 2025 Guiness World Record books.

“Kids love that stuff,” she said. “The weirder, the grosser, the better.”

Then it was off to find books on science, fiction and, of course, dinosaurs. Roloff made sure to buy extra dinosaur books.

“This year we’re not going to run out of dinosaur books, because we always do,” she said.

Roloff and the other book buyers also continue to make it a point to buy books that include characters of a wide variety of ethnicities and religions.

“That’s important to us,” she said.

Some “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and a few Disney princess books later, Roloff said she’s ready for the Christmas Bureau.

“The other thing we did really well on this year is graphic novels,” she said. “Kids love those.”

The Christmas Bureau is a joint effort by Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review to provide a grocery store voucher for families in need, as well as a toy and a book for each child.

While this year’s book-buying effort was successful, Roloff is already worried about next year.

“We overbought this year in anticipation of next year,” she said. “We know they’re going to go up.”

The downside of stocking up, however, is having to pay more to store the books, Roloff said. But she is just trying her best to make sure there are still plenty of books to go around next year.

“We are worried,” she said.

Donations

New donations of $16,866 have raised the year-to-date total to $104,943.55. The goal is to raise $600,000.

