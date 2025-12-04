Gonzaga women hold off rally by Grand Canyon to win 62-58

Gonzaga guard Paige Lofing drives against Grand Canyon’s Chloe Mann during a game on Thursday at McCarthey Athletic Center. (Courtesy of Gonzaga Athletics)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team couldn’t get out of its own way Thursday.

Thanks to some brilliant defensive plays late, though, the Bulldogs fought off the Grand Canyon Lobos 62-58 before 4,558 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Senior guard Ines Bettencourt raced out of nowhere for a key blocked shot only to be outdone by teammate Taylor Smith, a graduate transfer from Weber State.

Smith got a piece of a 3-point attempt by Grand Canyon’s Chloe Mann with 3.5 seconds remaining to allow the Zags (5-4) to prevail.

Redshirt freshman Lauren Whittaker made two free throws with 2:13 remaining to put the Zags ahead 58-56.

Mann, who had a game-high 26 points, tied it at 58-all moments later.

But Gonzaga sophomore guard Allie Turner put the Bulldogs ahead to stay at 60-58 when she made a driving basket with 55 seconds to go. Bettencourt added two free throws to secure the victory with 2.3 seconds left.

“They got tough enough at the right time,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said.

Fortier bemoaned what plagued her team – 22 turnovers – especially the mistakes the first half.

“It was a collective effort. Our team found a way,” Fortier said. “I wouldn’t say all close games are won ugly. But some wins are ugly wins. … So it’s nice to have positive results even if it was a little bit of a negative process.”

For Gonzaga, the first half was nothing short of chaotic. The Zags committed 14 turnovers – three coming on back-to-back-to-back possessions in the middle of the second quarter and five more in a 2-minute, 30-second span moments later.

The Zags finished with 11 turnovers in the second quarter in what was likely their worst half of the season.

The 11 turnovers is likely a record – not that Gonzaga tracks something as ugly as that. It’s more than a turnover per minute.

Gonzaga had its fourth game with 20 or more turnovers . To the Zags’ credit, they had just two in the third quarter.

“We talked a lot about the turnovers in the locker room (at halftime) and we talked about how that was probably one of the worst halves we’ve played,” Turner said. “We just wanted to focus on coming out hard in the third quarter. (It’s) something we’ve been struggling with recently.”

Somehow, Gonzaga made it to halftime tied at 27-27.

Gonzaga used a 12-3 finish to the first quarter for a 16-11 lead. But things began to go wonky quickly thereafter.

Part of the issue was connected with Turner not being on the court. She picked up her second foul and went to the bench with 7:21 left in the second. Gonzaga had seven turnovers with Turner out.

Whittaker continued to do what she’s done all season. She posted her third double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds. She scored many of her points through physicality.

“We knew (they) were going to be tough,” Whittaker said. “Not only was it physical for me down low, but the guards included. They were up in (the guards’) grill. It was hard and the refs can’t call everything.”

Whittaker drew 10 fouls. It’s something Fortier said she’s never witnessed before.

“That was impressive,” Fortier said.

Turner finished with 12 points and four assists.

The box score shows that Smith had no points. For the second time this season, though, Smith had a critical blocked shot. The first came in a win at Toledo.

Fortier praised the Zags’ defense.

“They did a nice job of not leaving their feet (on contested shots),” Fortier said. “We just kind of stayed with our hands up. So we didn’t give them any silly ones – we didn’t send them to the (free-throw line).

The Zags play the second of three straight at home Saturday when UC Davis (7-2) visits. Tip is at 6 p.m.