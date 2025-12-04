Little River Band celebrates 50 years

From staff reports

The Little River Band are celebrating 50 years with two shows in Spokane this weekend.

The Australian rock band was formed in 1975 after evolving from a different band called Mississippi and was very intentional in their efforts to become a global phenomenon. With albums like their self-titled debut and the multi-platinum “Sleeper Catcher” reaching both the Australian charts and the Billboard 200, it wasn’t long before their goal was cemented in reality.

The band is known for classic hits like “Reminiscing,” “Lady,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” and more.

The group has seen many lineup changes over the years, but lead singer and bassist Wayne Nelson continues to lead the band after 45 years of experience.

The Little River Band will be performing Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino. Friday tickets starting at $43.94 as well as Saturday tickets starting at $56.21 can be purchased through AXS.