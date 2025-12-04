This day in history: The investigation into a controversial police shooting continued under prosecuting attorney Donald Brockett

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Prosecuting Attorney Donald Brockett announced that the coroner’s inquest into the controversial shooting death of Craig Jordan would be presided over by Dr. Robert Harman, a deputy coroner.

Harman was replacing Dr. Lois Shanks, the county coroner, who was in Hawaii at a convention of the American Medical Association. She had earlier said that she did not feel qualified to pick a jury and become, in effect, a judge.

Police were responding to a burglary call when officer John D. Moore said he saw Jordan attempting to flee. Moore shot Jordan in the back when he mistook a glove for a gun.

“Brockett will conduct the inquest, with Dr. Harman presiding,” said the Spokane Chronicle. “A six-member coroner’s jury will hear the evidence presented.”

Brockett said about 20 witnesses will be called to testify. He died last month at the age of 89.

From 1925: The Spokane Chronicle was staging a bizarre contest: the Heavy Woman Contest.

Yes, it was a competition to find the “heaviest woman in the city.”

A prize of $10 was offered for first place, $5 for second and $3 for third.

Dozens of women had already entered the contest. Only one day remained before the deadline.

“A visit to the Chronicle editorial rooms to give your name, address and weight, and pose for a picture, is all that is necessary to become a contestant,” the Chronicle reported. “If you are physically unable to come to the office in person, send in your name and address and a representative will call.”

Why did the Chronicle think this was a good idea? That was left unspecified.