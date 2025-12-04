Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Edgar G. Fox and Dana M. Langford, both of Spokane.

Nicholas R. Jones and Lorena V. Carrero, both of Spokane.

Anthony D. Burns, of Airway Heights, and Jaden L. Bradley, of Prosser.

Daniel R. Gonzalez and Monica C. York, both of Spokane.

Joseph R. Boucher and Ella R. Adams, both of Spokane.

Gadasher T. Lau and Talitha N. Smith, both of Spokane.

Shamil Khamitov and Viktortiia Kopachova, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Caitlin S. Himmel, et al. v. Northstar Electric and Service LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Fidelis Adult Home Cre Services LLC, Eddie Vo and Nathaniel Ballantyne v. Gabriel Liaigre and Kathryn Liaigre, complaint.

Northwest Restoration Operating Inc. v. United Services Automobile Association, complaint.

Kyrah Peterson v. Reserve at Shelley Lake LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Handley, Renae L. and Steven M.

Falagan, Kate A. and Sturgeon, Michael W.

Brock, Brittney A. J. and Dodson, Pheonyx R.

Baxter, Grace N. and Matthew F.

Abdalla, Mohamed and Setee, Aisha

Brown, Stephanie M. and Senger, John H.

Farmer, Douglas J. and Riehle, Lowena L.

Hauer, Aimee D. and Moyer, Sonny J.

Do, Chau B. and Roeber, Joel B.

Hogan, Karen A. and John M.

Lopez Rolon, Jennyfer K. and Gonzalez Flores, Jesus M.

Seitz, Joel P. and Maria L.

Key, Joshua B. and Brandi L.

Del Rosario Diaz, Maria and Diaz Aguilar, Perfecto

Barnes, Jitanna M. and Austin

Kuria, Ruth and Murithi, Titus

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Diamond J. Newman, 47; $100 restitution, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft and money laundering.

Linda Frazier, 63; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Niama M. L. Shawn, 35; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault of a child.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jacob R. Grant, 45; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Brandon S. Martens, 41; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling and possession of a controlled substance.

Katelyn M. Cox, 27; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Robert G. Hartman, 42; $1,595 restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Bonita P. Pimentel, 22; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Nash J. Archer, 31; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Corbin J. Dowling, 39; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 18 months of probation, harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Thad E. Mitchell, 37; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months of probation, harassment and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

Cherisse M. Stolp, 38; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Jose E. Cortes Meza, 32; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, protection order violation.

Ryan O. Wahl, 44; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, protection order violation.