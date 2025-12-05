Earthworks helps out the Christmas Bureau with carboard charity

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Online: Visit www.christmasbureauspokane.org and click the Donate button. Donations must be made by Dec. 26 to allow time for processing.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. by Dec. 29. Please mark prominently, CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210. Donations must be received by Dec. 29.

For children (ages 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Times and dates: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 11 Thursday, Dec. 12, 13 and 18. From 3 p.m. to -7 p.m. on Dec. 15-17. Closed Sunday, Dec. 14.

The Christmas Bureau has often been called a fine-tuned machine, with hundreds of volunteers and several local companies coming together to make sure the distribution of grocery store vouchers, toys and books goes smoothly.

Books and toys are hauled from storage to the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center and then back again, if necessary. All those toys and books are, of course, loaded into boxes that have to be disposed of once they are emptied.

That is where Earthworks Recycling comes in, owned by Joe Schrock for the past 45 years. His company picks up and disposes of all the cardboard boxes the Christmas Bureau empties at no charge.

What typically happens is that the cardboard is picked up, compacted into bales and held until there are enough to fill a semi truck. Then it is sold and shipped to a mill, where it is repulped and turned into more cardboard.

“Some years, the cardboard is on the plus side, and sometimes we lose money, but that’s fine,” Schrock said.

Schrock grew up in the tiny town of Hartline and remembers reading stories in the newspaper every year about the Christmas Bureau. So when the Christmas Bureau reached out about 15 years ago to ask if he could help them recycle their cardboard, Schrock happily said yes.

“It seemed like an easy way to help a charity I’d read about my whole life,” he said. “This endeavor is helping thousands of people.”

Schrock said he has visited the Christmas Bureau once or twice, but usually just sends his drivers to pick up the cardboard.

“Everyone is so friendly,” he said. “Everyone is happy we’re helping them. It makes you feel like you’re part of something a lot bigger.”

Donations

The goal is to collect $600,000 to pay for the grocery store vouchers, toys and books given to families in need.

