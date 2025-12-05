Jacob Thorpe: As Jimmy Rogers exits, the hypocrisy carousel goes on. Can WSU’s next coach just be honest?

By Jacob Thorpe The Spokesman-Review

Despite their penchant for making headlines, Washington State football coaches have been in dire need of some public relations help the last few years.

The latest entry is Jimmy Rogers, who is out at WSU less than a year after emphasizing “loyalty” in his introductory news conference. So here is some free speechwriting assistance for the next coach’s upcoming presser.

“Hi everyone, I’m thrilled to be headlining this annual event. Truly, it is an honor to be here. Pullman is an underrated town and WSU has a football tradition that I am proud to be part of.

“Will I be here a decade from now? Probably not, but nobody can predict the future. For now I promise to work hard, relish this opportunity, and win as much as I can. Winning is good for my career, it’s good for WSU’s program, and that is all any of us can ask for. Oh! And my vaccine card is here in my wallet for anyone who wants to see.”

There. Simple, succinct, and positive, and conspicuously lacking in unrealistic promises that will be thrown in the coach’s face. Time for coaches to realize these news conferences are televised and archived by legions of fans and hungry columnists eager to dine out on their hypocrisy.

In truth, I get it. Both Jake Dickert and Jimmy Rogers (and really, almost every new coach) took over when the program was in turmoil. Starting off on an effusively positive foot is a tempting way to rally the fan base, demonstrate energy and enthusiasm for the school, and show convince the current players to stick around and recruits to join the party.

But isn’t it a little condescending as well? It’s certainly cynical, when Dickert and Rogers fall over themselves to talk about “loyalty,” while apparently defining it as “awaiting better offers.” Full confession: I stepped in a hornet’s nest last year when Dickert left with a column in which I argued that coaches are basically forced to lie in these situations, since they are certain to be asked leading questions about how settled they are in the new situation.

I was swarmed by fans who informed be that they have no sympathy for someone who peddles loyalty as a personality, and pointed out Dickert had proactively spoken of its importance for players and coaches right up until he left. Fair enough.

So I’ll put the onus back on the coaches. It’s no secret that if you win, you’ll be offered too much money to say no to. So don’t pretend you’ll say no.

For me at least, a bold, refreshing new coach would be one who shows up eager to work and doesn’t start his relationship with fans with a lie.

The truth is, in 2025 coaches do not stay in one place. Look across the mountains, Washington couldn’t pay Kalen DeBoer enough to stick around and live in a Bellevue mansion the very month they played for a national championship. In the modern era, there is always greener grass.

If Iowa State wants to triple Rogers’ salary based on one 6-6 season then hey, power to him. I wish I had his agent.

I don’t think Cougars fans need to pretend that isn’t true. If it isn’t too late to hire New Mexico’s Jason Eck, the coach they should have forced to tell them “no” last year, then move heaven and earth to get him to the Palouse. I suspect he’ll be off to Wisconsin in a year or two, but those would be a great couple of years for the Cougs. This would, of course, involve Eck leaving New Mexico just a year after arriving from Idaho.

And you know what? After Rogers’ departure was announced, I watched Eck’s entire introductory news conference at New Mexico. He talked about his desire to build a program that honored Albuquerque and New Mexico’s heritage, his desire to be involved in the community, how he would recruit and his philosophy for building a confident team that acted like champions.

I didn’t find anything that sounded fake, phony, or remind me of smoke being put up someone’s behind.

It can be done. If WSU’s next coach needs some help, they are welcome to borrow my script.