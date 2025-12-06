Mariners trade catching prospect Harry Ford to Nationals for reliever Jose Ferrer

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

The Mariners made it clear from the start of the offseason — they wanted to add an experienced left-handed reliever to join Gabe Speier in their bullpen.

On Saturday, less than 24 hours before the start of the MLB winter meetings, MLB sources confirmed the Mariners finalized a deal to acquire Jose A. Ferrer from the Washington Nationals in exchange for popular catching prospect Harry Ford and minor league pitcher Isaac Lyon.

Ferrer, who turns 26 in January, posted a 4-4 record with a 4.48 earned run average and 11 saves in 72 appearances for the Nationals last season. In 76 1/3 innings pitched, he struck out 71 batters with 16 walks. He held left-handed hitters to a .186/.217/.304 slash line last season in 110 plate appearances, striking out 26 and walking two.

While his counting stats don’t seem eye-popping, Ferrar has plus stuff, including a very nasty slider that generates swings and misses. He also has four years of club control.

Ford, the Mariners’ first-round pick in 2021 (12th overall), made his MLB debut late last season, but played sparingly after being called up. He spent most of the season with Triple-A Tacoma, posting a .283/.408/.460 slash line in 97 plate appearances with 18 doubles, 16 homers and 74 RBI.

With Cal Raleigh entrenched as the everyday catcher, the opportunities for playing time and further development were limited for Ford. The Mariners had been willing to move him the past two offseasons and at the MLB trade deadline.

Lyon, who turns 22 in January, was selected in the 10th round of the 2025 draft out of Grand Canyon University. The right-hander made four starts for Low-A Modesto, posting an 0-2 record and a 7.30 ERA.

This story will be updated.