The Dirt: Cannabis shop planned for West Hills

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

A remodel project may bring a marijuana dispensary to western Spokane, according to city of Spokane records.

Plans for the project were submitted by Andrew Keef, an advisor with SVN Cornerstone, a Spokane-based commercial real estate firm.

The site, located just northwest of the intersection of Geiger Boulevard and Sunset Highway, is owned by Ronnie Biral, a real estate investor and finance professional based in Bellevue.

The building was most recently a restaurant, Linnie’s Thai, which closed in 2018, according to a Spokesman-Review report.

Biral not only owns the 0.4-acre property, which will house the dispensary and convenience store at 5306 W. Sunset Highway, but roughly 10 acres of surrounding land. Much of the property comprises the Hilltop Mobile Home Park at 5314 W. Sunset Blvd., according to Spokane County property records.

Plans were submitted as part of the predevelopment process, which gives developers the opportunity to garner feedback from city building officials before applying for construction permits.

Project plans name the two operations, M Despensarie and M Convenience Store.

The shopping area will span roughly 1,300 square feet. Slightly larger is the employee areas which consist of a restroom, two offices, a break room and multiple storage rooms.

The convenience store is planned to include about 1,150 square feet, plans show.

Keef did not immediately return a request for an interview.

Treatment center finalizes plans

Officials at the Spokane Falls Recovery Center have submitted a building permit application to the city of Spokane calling for a new, cutting-edge facility.

Just a few blocks south from the North Division “Y,” the building will cost about $3.5 million, according to the application.

Though plans were not included in the application, officials at the alcohol and drug addiction treatment center submitted plans to the city in October of last year as part of the predevelopment process.

Though plans may have since changed, the size and capacity has remained the same compared to year’s plans.

Located at 111 E. Magnesium Road, Recovery Center officials are planning to demolish a 50-year-old building and replace it with a roughly 9,400 -square-foot treatment center, plans show.

The one-story building would include eight treatment rooms each with two beds. A nurse’s station, common areas, dining and cooking space, offices and a gym are also part of the project, according to last year’s plans.

Application documents were submitted by Brandon & Corrie Sturm, executive director and administrative director.

Neither responded to interview requests last week.

Baker Construction & Development, Inc., a Spokane-based firm, was hired to build the new structure. Form Architecture, a Spokane-based firm, designed it.

Duplexes planned

near Beacon Hill

A single-family home will be demolished to make way for two duplexes, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

The site, located on the edge of Spokane city limits, sits just north of Esmeralda Golf Course.

Located at 4312 E. Princeton Ave., the 0.25 acre site may soon host two residential buildings. Each would be about 1,600 square feet, according to plans.

Drawings were submitted as part of the predevelopment process, by Mamdouh Elaarag of Cheney-based firm, MHE Engineering.

The property is owned by Ruslan and Karyna Nazarenko, according to Spokane County property records.