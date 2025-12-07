Three takeaways: Jalen Warley gets first Gonzaga start with Graham Ike resting sore ankle

Three takeaways at the buzzer from Gonzaga’s 109-58 win over North Florida on Sunday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

For starters

Gonzaga used a different starting lineup for the third consecutive game. It was the fifth different starting five in 10 games.

Graham Ike, who tweaked his left ankle at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, sat out against North Florida with a sore ankle. He’s expected to return for Saturday’s matchup against UCLA at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Jalen Warley became the ninth different Zag to crack the starting lineup. He started 58 games at Florida State and played the ‘4’ against the Ospreys with Braden Huff, the lone Zag to start every game, moving to center.

Warley had six points, five rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes.

Diagne logs career-high minutes

Ike’s absence and the lopsided score allowed sophomore post Ismaila Diagne to see extended playing time. Diagne, at times, was paired with Huff, who shifted back to the ‘4.’

Diagne only played 66 minutes as a freshman, but Sunday’s 22-minute stint moved his total this season to 73 minutes. Diagne’s previous career-high was 18 minutes against Santa Clara last season, triggering a comeback victory with nine points and four boards.

The 7-footer chipped in four points and eight rebounds against North Florida.

Fogle fills it up

Freshman Davis Fogle continues to make the most of his minutes, which typically come in blowouts.

The 6-foot-7 Fogle showed off his scoring ability against the Ospreys. Fogle, an aggressive driver and finisher since showing up on campus, poured in 15 points in his first 12 minutes on the floor. He went scoreless in his last six minutes of court time.

Fogle had three dunks, one with a defender trying to block his shot. He added a pair of layups, one in transition, and also knocked down a 3-pointer.

Fogle reached double figures for the third time in eight appearances. He had 11 points in 10 minutes in the season-opening win over Texas Southern and 19 points in 15 minutes against Southern Utah.

GU’s nine wins have all been by double digits, creating more opportunities for reserves.