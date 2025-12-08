Seven creative ways to give this holiday season

Adam and Heidi Murphy stand in their home, a historic schoolhouse in Latah, at which they will operate a pop-up gift shop where kids can shop for their parents the weekend before Christmas. They’ve begun setting out tables with donated items so kids can separate and look through the items away from other shoppers. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Julia Ditto For The Spokesman-Review

The holidays can be a struggle for parents who want to teach their children how to focus less on what they’re getting and more on what they can give.

But, “the happiest people I know are those who lose themselves in the service of others,” said religious leader Gordon B. Hinckley.

Thankfully, creative opportunities abound for parents, children and individuals to feel the joy that comes from serving others during the holidays.

Old Schoolhouse

Family Gift Shop

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 20

Donations accepted until Dec. 17

Old Schoolhouse Gym/Foyer, 515 N. Main St., Latah

When Adam and Heidi Murphy purchased an iconic 1908 schoolhouse in Latah in 2023, they knew they wanted it to be more than just a home for them and their four children; they wanted it to be a place where they could give back to their community.

This holiday season, they’re doing just that with the Old Schoolhouse Family Gift Shop.

Through Dec. 17, members of the community can bring new or gently used items to the back garage of the schoolhouse, where volunteers will help them unload their donations. Then, on Dec. 20, the Murphys will open the schoolhouse from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for families to shop for gifts for each other, all free of charge. No registration is required, and everyone is welcome, regardless of circumstances. The Murphys are hoping to receive around 400 gift donations for the event.

“When you open up a gift for yourself, that moment is exciting for a time period,” Adam said. “But that feeling of knowing that you did something nice … That’s something that’s going to last for a lot longer.”

The Old Schoolhouse Family Gift Shop will have many opportunities for families to give. Besides seeking donations, the Murphys are asking for volunteers to help with wrapping gifts, serving hot cocoa and assisting in a Kids Zone with activities for little ones. Monetary donations are also welcome.

For more information, visit giftshop.oldschoollegacy.com.

Light the World Giving Machines

Dec. 12-Jan. 1

Spokane Valley Mall Food Court, 14700 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley

Light the World Giving Machines are a fun way for families to “vend joy” for people in need during the holidays. Wildly popular since they were first introduced in 2017, these “vending machines in reverse” will be in 126 cities across the globe this year, including Spokane from Dec. 12 through Jan. 1 at the Spokane Valley Mall Food Court.

Giving Machines look just like regular vending machines, but instead of purchasing something for themselves, donors select items such as meals, clothing, hygiene kits or livestock to be delivered to those in need.

Five local nonprofit organizations will benefit from Spokane’s Giving Machines this year: Vanessa Behan, Second Harvest Inland Northwest, Project Beauty Share, Teen and Kid Closet, and SNAP-Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners. Two international charities will also be included: CARE and Water for Good. One hundred percent of every donation goes to the charity selected.

“Spokane is honored to join – for the first time – this global effort to share light and kindness this Christmas season,” said Dave and Noreen Skogen, Spokane Giving Machine city leaders. “We invite everyone to visit the machines, bring their families, and experience the joy of giving.”

12 Days of Christmas

ring-and-run

Although this requires some serious commitment from parents and kids alike, the reward is well worth it. A family picks one other family or individual to ring-and-run during the 12 days leading up to Christmas, leaving a treat or needed gift on the doorstep each night.

In the age of doorbell cameras, this can be a challenge, but that makes it all the more fun, especially for children.

For treat ideas, families can loosely follow the verses of “The 12 Days of Christmas,” leaving a corresponding note and gift each night. (e.g., “On the fifth day of Christmas, my true friends gave to me: five golden donuts”).

The gifts need not follow a theme to make an impact.

Tessa Olson of Greenacres gets emotional as she recalls the 12 Days of Christmas ring-and-run her family received when they were living in Portland during COVID. Homebound with four young children and left with very little energy to create holiday magic, Olson remembers the excitement her kids felt each night when a new craft, activity or treat was left on their doorstep.

“It was just so awesome for someone to spread Christmas cheer in a way that I couldn’t do that year,” she said.

Pay for the person behind you in line

The Macdonald family of Spokane Valley loves to pay for the car behind them when they’re visiting a drive-thru during the holidays.

“(We just hope) they didn’t order 50 burgers,” mom Carrie laughs.

Although they don’t usually get to see the reaction of the people behind them, the joy they get from doing a small act of service is more than enough.

“It’s a fun little secret way to spread holiday cheer,” Carrie said.

Offer free

child care

A few hours of free child care can be heaven-sent during the busy holiday time for a family with young kids. It can also be a great opportunity for older kids to offer service as they help to entertain the younger children.

For the past few years, Tessa Olson and her kids have offered to host their friends’ children for a few hours while the parents run errands, wrap presents, knock things off their to-do lists, or even just take a nap. It’s always very simple – lots of unstructured play with an easy craft or two thrown in – but the impact is substantial, for the grateful recipients and for the Olson family.

“It’s so easy to think about what you want for Christmas and make Christmas all about what you want to get,” Olson said. “I want to raise kids who think that Christmas is a season to give.”

Sing at an assisted living facility

Emily Corbitt, of Spokane Valley, is a classically trained singer, but some of her favorite performances are when she brings family and friends with her to sing Christmas carols at assisted living facilities during the holidays.

“I hate the thought of anyone being lonely or sad at Christmas,” Corbitt said. “Singing for these sweet residents can be as much of a treat for them as it is for my family, especially my children.”

Corbitt tries to keep it simple: She contacts the activities coordinator at the assisted living facility beforehand to set up a time to sing, and then invites a couple families to join them on the appointed day. She talks to the kids beforehand about what they may see and experience there, knowing that it might be out of their comfort zone. And she chooses well-known Christmas carols so residents can join in with the singing if they want to.

Once the singing is done, Corbitt encourages her children to talk to the residents and listen to their stories.

“This is such an easy, fulfilling way to feel and show love and kindness to others this Christmas season,” Corbitt said.

Make and deliver kind notes

The holidays are full of everyday people who make our days brighter – the grocery store employee who gathers up carts in the parking lot; the happy neighbor who waves hello every morning while he’s walking his dog; the mail carrier who handles the holiday frenzy with a smile. But they often go unnoticed.

Kathryn Lichfield of Spokane likes to involve her children in writing notes of gratitude for “those who are always there and helpful, but otherwise are easy to overlook in our busyness,” she said.

The notes, whether hand-drawn by a child or purchased from a store – could be tucked in a line of shopping carts, left on a windshield, dropped off on a doorstep or simply handed to a person who is making a positive – if easily overlooked – impact.

For adults and children alike, it’s the small gestures of goodwill that make the holidays truly magical. In the words of the great Charles Dickens, “No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another.”