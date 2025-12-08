Spokane to pay $64,000 settlement for police vehicle crash during 2022 shooting hoax

The owner of a Spokane Valley company will receive roughly $64,000 from the city of Spokane three years after a police vehicle responding to a false alarm crashed into one of the company’s vehicles.

Officer William Braten was one of many on Dec. 9, 2022, responding to reports of an active shooter on the Lewis and Clark High School campus which later proved to be a hoax.

Braten reportedly ran a red light due to the ice and snow on the roadway and crashed into a Spokane Fire and Restoration van. The company is owned by Ryan Enquist.

The 2022 collision reportedly caused nearly $35,000 in damages. The vehicle was out of service for a year due to difficulty acquiring replacement parts during the pandemic. According to the claim for damages filed by Enquist’s attorney, the company was forced to use an employee’s private vehicle while the vehicle was out for repairs until the employee, who “grew tired of having to use his own vehicle,” quit.

“This results in loss of production and other hardships for (the company) but for the sake of simplicity and in the interest of resolution, claims related to those issues are omitted in this demand,” wrote Winston Matthews, Enquist’s attorney.