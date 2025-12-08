Strong winds expected for Spokane area Tuesday night

The Spokane area can expect powerful gusts of wind Monday night as a storm barrels it way over the Cascades and into Eastern Washington.

Rachael Fewkes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane, said residents can expect wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph on Monday night. She estimates the wind will pick up around 6 or 7 p.m. Monday night and should die down around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Wind gusts should drop down to around 25 mph for most of the day on Wednesday and remain blustery for a good portion of the week.

The wind is not expected to match the ferocity of the infamous 2015 windstorm that saw gusts up to 71 mph and destroyed numerous homes in the region, Fewkes said.

“In terms of winds, this is less severe,” Fewkes said. “I haven’t heard any comparisons to 2015, but there will be some potential. The soils have a lot of moisture in them right now, just from all the rain and the snow melting, so that will increase risk for trees to be knocked over.”

On the west side of the state, six rivers are expected to experience major flooding. But on our side, Fewkes said residents should expect only minor rises in streams, creeks and urban areas that don’t drain as well.

Still, she said Spokane is expected to see 1.5 inches of rain between Monday and Friday. For comparison, the Spokane area, on average, sees 2.25 inches of rain in the month of December.

“So we’re going to get over half of our monthly average (in just a few days),” Fewkes said.

The southeast quadrant of Washington state, including Spokane, has a 10% chance of wind gusts over 60 mph. Regardless, Fewkes advises any and all residents to bring in any loose outdoor items, exercise caution if driving a tall vehicle, like an RV, and to be aware of trees around homes and cars that could potentially inflict damage.

“It’s just a little breezy (later this week),” Fewkes said. “But tonight and tomorrow morning is the main event.”