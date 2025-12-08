This day in history: Man was in the hospital after getting lost in whiteout on Mt. Rainier. Father and son were accused of car theft

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Norman Hill, 22, was recovering from frostbite after being lost for six days without food or a tent on Mt. Rainer.

He and his climbing companion had become separated in a blinding snowstorm. His companion was rescued three days later, but Hill became lost while trying to make it down to Paradise.

His clothes were soaked, his skis were lost, his matches were wet and his toes were beginning to freeze. He finally made his way down to a ranger station.

“I guess they were kind of shocked to see me show up there,” he said. “… I didn’t realize my feet were as frostbitten as they are. I think they’ll be OK, but I probably won’t be back on my feet for a while.”

From 1925: A father and son were in jail, accused of running a family auto theft business out of their Greenacres garage.

Police were acting on a tip from a Spokane auto salesman, who said a man was trying to sell them a 1926 Chevrolet, which had been identified as stolen. The son, 22, was arrested at the scene for larceny and the father was later arrested as an accomplice. Investigators discovered that they had sold several other stolen cars,

“Father didn’t steal any of the cars, but he knew I had stolen them,” admitted the son.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1813: Ludwig van Beethoven’s “7th Symphony in A,” premieres in Vienna with Beethoven conducting.

1941: U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivers his famous “Day of Infamy” speech to a joint session of Congress a day after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.