A Spokane Christmas story; Ridpath residents gather for fifth annual holiday dinner put on by ownership group

Last week, awash with a holiday glow, the former Ridpath Hotel resembled its grandeur of decades ago.

Long dining tables adorned in red and green tablecloths lined the mezzanine, evergreen boughs clung to the bannisters, and a sparkling Christmas tree stood watch next to the historic property’s old fireplace.

A steady buzz carried throughout the room – the sound of dozens of neighbors greeting, laughing and sharing a meal together.

“It’s a wonderful thing, isn’t it?” said resident Angie Fagan.

For the past five years, Fagan and her neighbors have gathered on the second floor of the downtown apartment complex for an annual holiday dinner put on by the building’s ownership group. Paul Mann, one of the primary investors in the group that transitioned the building from abandoned hotel into affordable housing, said the tradition is equal parts a show of appreciation and support for the tenants and staff that made the project possible.

Mann, who lives on the top floor that housed the restaurant and lounge Ankeny’s, said the event also plays a crucial role in fostering a sense of connection – not only between himself and the tenants, but the tenants themselves.

“One thing that we’ve really tried to do here is build community within the building, and it’s hard, with small units and on many of them with sole occupancy,” Mann said. “So we bring everybody together, express our gratitude for them being here. And in a place like this, again, where there’s a lot of rooms and people are kind of in their rooms a lot, bring people together so they get to know their neighbors.”

The 15 years it took to turn the Ridpath from abandoned hotel into apartments cost an estimated $30 million and included a complex web of condo sales, foreclosures and intervention by the city of Spokane in 2011 after transients began squatting at the property. Concerns about fire and the entire block burning down because of lack of a sprinkler system led to an order to evacuate.

Then in 2012, a team of investors including Paul Mann and his late wife Janet, Mark Mackin, Ron Wells and Lawrence “Mickey” Brown formed the Ridpath Penthouse LLC and purchased the property for $500,000.

The overhaul of the site led to the creation of 206 affordable, but not low-income, housing units. The building’s infrastructure made expanding most of the former hotel rooms impossible, Mann said, so 184 apartments are between 230 to 240 square feet. Each unit resembles a hotel room but with a small kitchenette added.

That doesn’t leave much room for a Christmas tree, or a large gathering of friends, family or neighbors for the holidays. The event is a celebration that helps the tenants get out of their small apartments, mingle and enjoy a meal at a time of year when financial concerns are high.

“It’s just a celebration that pleases the tenants and pleases us,” Mann said.

The holiday dinner likely will be the only one Fagan attends this year, she said.

The menu Friday night featured all of the holiday staples: turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted sweet potatoes and dinner rolls to mop it all up.

Mann, while dishing out the rolls next to fellow investor Mackin, said the event would not be possible without the support of Women & Children’s Free Restaurant and Community Kitchen. The local nonprofit has provided the dinner four out of the five years, and provides donated dry and canned goods to the building throughout the year.

This year’s dinner included a gift of several pallets of nonperishable food items to sustain the Ridpath’s tenants throughout the year, said property manager Willow Gold. Gold said she and the staff will use the gift to continually stock the building’s community gathering room nestled in one of the old breakout spaces from the hotel’s former conference days.

“They are such a resource for this community,” Gold said of the nonprofit. “And particularly for a lot of our tenants, who, of course, are kind of on the edge.”

Mann and Mackin expressed their deep appreciation to the group for their assistance in spreading some holiday cheer. Mackin extended that appreciation to the building’s staff, who, in addition to helping serve meals Friday, provide vital resources and support to tenants throughout the year to help keep operations running smoothly, he said.

“The perception of the Ridpath is not what the Ridpath is,” Mackin said.

Aric Cook, a resident of three years, said he adores living in the building, due largely to the staff. The dinner is an example of the way in which Mann, Mackin and their staff “really care,” he said.

“If you need help, there’s always help there for you,” Cook said.

Cook said he was grateful for the meal, in part for the sustenance, but mostly for being able to get together. His appreciation for the building includes his neighbors, who he said have had a positive impact on him.

“This place was there for me in the lowest point of my life,” he said.

Gold said it can be hard work, but she can’t imagine doing something else. For the past four years, she’s had a front row seat to success stories of people escaping poverty, celebrations of life’s big moments and humanity, of lending a helping hand to others in need. It’s a building where neighbors look out for one another, she said.

The holiday dinner is a joy for her because she gets to see everyone, and to see everyone connect and catch up on the last year.

As for the job, “Paul is the reason I’m here,” she said.

Mann is likely the most well-known resident of the Ridpath – within its walls and beyond. As he made his way around the mezzanine, or stood in the meal serving line, he exchanged first-name greetings, smiles and kind words with just about everyone he locked eyes with.

“You can tell he gets a lot of joy out of it,” Cook said.

Friday was the second holiday dinner without Janet Mann in attendance. The local author, advocate and humanitarian was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on her way to meet her grandson for lunch in June 2024.

Mann said “everything’s harder” without his wife. The two were married for 55 years.

After her death, the Ridpath tenants embraced him with open arms, Mann said. He recalled how flowers and cards from tenants littered the front lobby, and the well attended memorial held in the former hotel for those who couldn’t travel to St. George’s School to bid Janet Mann farewell at her main service.

The dinner is a small token of appreciation, Mann said. Carrying on the tradition is exactly what Janet would want. When asked about the origins of his giving nature, evidenced by a lifetime of work, Mann responded with two words.

“My wife,” he said.