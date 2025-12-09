Toys and teddy bears ready for this week’s opening of the Christmas Bureau

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

If you’d like us to send you a receipt for your donation, make sure to include your mailing address in PayPal’s comment box. If you’d like a receipt via email, just include a valid email address. In either case, we won’t share your information with anyone or use it for any other reason. And feel free to use the comment box to tell us anything you’d like.

Online: Visit www.christmasbureauspokane.org and click the Donate button. Donations must be made by Dec. 26 to allow time for processing.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. by Dec. 29. Please mark prominently, CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210. Donations must be received by Dec. 29.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Times and dates: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 11, 12, 13 and 18. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 15-17. Closed Sunday, Dec. 14.

Some assembly was required Monday as Christmas Bureau volunteers unboxed new toys and put some together for display so parents looking for a gift for their children could see what they look like.

Boxes of batteries were unpacked so they could be bundled with toys that require them, and down the hall a room of volunteers sorted donated pairs of pajamas by size. As the morning continued, a Penske truck arrived crammed full with most of the record-setting 9,087 stuffed animals donated during the Spokane Chiefs’ annual Teddy Bear Toss Saturday.

The truck was so full that bags of stuffed animals fell out when the doors were opened, and they couldn’t all fit into one truck. Some of the bears, including the largest ones, had to come on a second truck.

Volunteers swarmed the truck to unload it, with some tossing the bags into a large pile while others worked to unbag and sort them by size, standing knee-deep in fluffiness as they brought order to chaos.

The Christmas Bureau, which opens on Thursday, is a joint effort by Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review to provide a grocery store voucher to families in need, along with a toy and a book for each child.

Boxes of toys were stacked high as volunteers organized them. There are tool sets, tricycles, playhouses, trucks and more. Boxes of books, each meticulously labeled with the type of books inside and the intended age range, were ready for unpacking.

More than a dozen Gonzaga Prep students, members of the school’s Agape Service Group, carried heavy boxes as volunteers directed them where to go.

Senior Luke Schmidt said he was happy to be back.

“I was here last year helping as well,” he said. “Last year I was able to work with the families. I got to interact with them and see the relief and the joy on their faces.”

Schmidt, who is also on the Catholic Charities Junior Board, said he plans to come back to volunteer twice more this season.

“I really enjoy the organization,” he said.

More groups brought in the results of their pajama drive. Christmas Bureau organizers have been working hard to organize schools and businesses to bring in as many pajamas as possible. Given to families as an extra gift while supplies last, they’re very popular and always run out.

Students from Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame brought in the 217 pairs they collected.

“It’s a good experience just to get out in the community,” said senior Sean Conway.

Junior Megan Cashman said she took care in selecting the pairs of toddler pajamas she bought.

“The pajamas I found were pretty festive,” she said.

She said she likes the idea of her donations helping families have one less thing to worry about.

“I thought it was a really good idea, a good way to help families in need,” she said.

A group of students from St. Thomas More School also dropped off an estimated 500 pairs of pajamas. Eighth-grader Mary Palmer had practicality in mind when she went shopping.

“I was just looking for multiple packs,” she said. “I was also looking for different ages.”

She’s happy to be able to help make someone else’s Christmas a bit brighter.

“It’ll probably mean a lot to them,” she said.

Donations

New donations of $11,400 have brought the year-to-date total up to $134,105.53. A late Thanksgiving holiday means there is less time than normal to reach the $600,000 goal .

Rial and Don Moulton of Moulton Wealth Management donated $6,000. “At this special time of year, and especially for our precious little ones, we are so happy to once again help with such a worthy cause,” they wrote. “Out of thanks for our wonderful clients and in memory of our dear mother, Rial, Don and everyone at Moulton Wealth Management hopes this small token of our gratitude for all God’s gifts helps others better enjoy the holidays. God Bless and Merry Christmas to all!”

Bill and Sharon Bronson, of Spokane, gave $1,100.

The Spokane Media Federal Credit Union gave $500.

Carl and Dennie Crowe, of Spokane, donated $300. “Thank you for all you do for our community,” they wrote. “Our gift is to honor the memory of our son, Kyle Moore.” Sue and Eugene Blankenship, of Newman Lake, contributed $300.

Cindy and Bill Jonz, of Spokane, gave $250, writing, “We have been so lucky in our lives and wish to help those less fortunate.” Leslie Wunderle, of Spokane, sent $250. Ron Collins, of Pullman, donated $250. Denise Mutschler, of Cheney, also contributed $250. Frederick and Lianne Inaba, of Pullman, sent $250 as well.

Pauline Bresnahan sent $200. Ellen Imsland, of Colbert, also gave $200. Emmett and Marylu Arndt, of Spokane, donated $200. Bruce and Kathleen Robarge, of Spokane, contributed $200.

Scott and Christy Morrell, of Spokane, donated $150.

Tom, Nadine and Mark Jones, of Spokane, donated $100. “We truly appreciate the wonderful program you provide for Spokane families!” they wrote. “We send this donation in memory of our daughter and sister, Lori Jones Ormond.” Bob and Pam Brown gave $100. Melissa Martin, of Mead, sent $100 “in honor of my mother, Phyllis Robison, who donated annually to the Christmas Fund.”

John and Connie Overdorff, of Otis Orchards, gave $100. Mary Cannon, of Nine Mile Falls, contributed $100. “Thanks again for another year of hard work,” she wrote. “I’m sure you have helped create many smiles for many families!” Susan Hamer, of Spokane, donated $100. Bryce and Cheryl Backus, of Spokane Valley, also gave $100.

Patricia and Jim Lynass, of Spokane, contributed $100, writing, “Thanks so much to all who help bring joy to so many via the SR Christmas Fund!”

Donna Douglass, of Spokane, sent $50, as did Janice Simmons, of Spokane. Rocky and Bonnie Elliott, of Spokane, contributed $50. Gary Fiscus, of Liberty Lake, gave $50.