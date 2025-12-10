Federal Way man dies in Ritzville rollover crash

A 51-year-old Federal Way man died and another man was injured in a rollover crash Tuesday on Interstate 90 near Ritzville, according to Washington State Patrol.

Medardo Ruiz Perez, 38, of Federal Way, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Express van about 5:50 p.m. when he went off I-90 and struck a delineator post, 8 miles west of Ritzville, WSP said in a news release. Perez then overcorrected, causing the van to enter the median and roll.

Perez was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake. His passenger, Guillermo Martinez-Mireles, died at the scene. Both men were wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash was driver fatigue, WSP said. No drugs or alcohol were involved.