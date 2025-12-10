Little River Band shows it can still deliver after a half-century

By Ron Sylvester The Spokesman-Reviuew

The Little River Band’s shows last weekend at Spokane Live marked not only a night of reminiscing over nostalgic music but an accomplishment.

During its 50th anniversary “Happy Anniversary Tour” at the Spokane Tribe Casino, the band displayed the lasting power of its music. Popular music has always been disposable. Bands become overnight sensations and then disappear, one-hit wonders and burnouts.

The Little River returned, packing a dozen hits and a couple of new songs, to delight some 1,500 in the Friday night show.

Think about a band touring after 50 years. Elvis didn’t live that long. The Beatles lasted eight years. Only a few reach this point, such as the Rolling Stones, the Eagles and Aerosmith.

The breakup of the Beatles still heavily weighed on those of us who came of age in the 1970s. Music reflected that, highlighted by chart-topping bands with tight vocal harmonies that defined the Beatles. The Bee Gees, Eagles, Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Foreigner … and the Little River Band.

I’m confident in saying that if you polled anyone who was 18 years old in 1978, no one would have said they planned on dipping into their pension to pay $65 for a ticket to see the Little River Band in 2025. Yet here we were, laughing at jokes about eight-track tapes and closing our eyes to hear the clean sounds of “Man on Your Mind,” “Help is on its Way” and “Cool Change.” Each brought back a different memory.

It helps remember the time. The vocals and light, airy melodies and lyrics of typical teen angst came at a time Watergate was still haunting us and the Cold War provided a real threat of life and the world ending at the push of a button. We couldn’t get enough of silly love songs. They were an escape.

I have two questions on seeing a band from my youth: Do they sound good and still rock on stage? The answer in this case was yes.

Those of us who listened to “Reminiscing” on cassette grooved to the sound. And if age put a few notes out of range for the singers, and audience that had also lost a step or two over the years was forgiving.

The band showed their vocal strength in an delightful a cappella medley that included hits by the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt and Post Malone.

Less important, but often asked, is how many original members remain? That question has become less important for me over the years. People leave, flame out, die and are replaced. Some of the lineups of bands playing now have been together longer than the original lineups.

Bassist and lead singer Wayne Nelson has played with the band 45 of its 50 years. That’s enough for me. The rest of the lineup, Colin Whinnery and Bruce Wallace on guitars, Ryan Ricks on drums and Chris Marion on keys are talented musicians and singers that keep the spirit of the band, and the sound of its hits alive.

By the time the Little River Band finished with “Lady,” every boy’s dance floor fantasy of the 1978, and the heartbreak although persistent lad in “Lonesome Loser,” the audience seemed to leave the show with an extra spring in their step.