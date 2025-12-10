Ryan Walters likely staying put at UW after Tennessee reportedly fills DC job

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

One day after Washington defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said he’d had “zero communication” about a potential reunion with former colleague Josh Heupel at Tennessee, the Volunteers are expected to hire Penn State coordinator Jim Knowles to fill their defensive coordinator vacancy, according to multiple reports.

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz first reported Tennessee’s interest in Knowles.

A longtime defensive coordinator, Knowles joined Penn State and coach James Franklin before the 2025 season after a highly successful three-year stint at Ohio State that culminated in a national championship in 2024. Knowles has also held coordinator jobs at Western Michigan, Duke and Oklahoma State. He will reportedly not be retained by new Penn State coach Matt Campbell, and is negotiating his buyout.

Walters, who worked on Barry Odom’s Missouri staff with Heupel from 2016-17, arrived at Washington to replace outgoing defensive coordinator Steve Belichick. He rebuilt UW’s run defense while guiding junior safety Alex McLaughlin to consensus All-Big Ten honorable mention status in 2025. Senior cornerback duo Tacario Davis and Ephesians Prysock were also selected as All-Big Ten honorable mentions by the media.

“Coach (Jedd) Fisch has done a great job here,” Walters said Tuesday, “just building culture and teaching football and pouring into the players. Washington is a place that’s poised for continued success.”