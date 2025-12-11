10 under $10 Dec. 12-14

1 BrrrZAAR Winter Market – A pop-up event that will “deck the mall” featuring more than 80 vendors, live music and fun activities. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. River Park Square, 808 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

2 Black Santa Storytime – Enjoy a story, share your Christmas wishes and have a holiday photo taken. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Admission: Free.

3 2nd Friday ArtWalk – 2nd Friday ArtWalk features local live music, art demonstrations and galleries in downtown Coeur d’Alene every second Friday of the month year-round. 5-8 p.m. downtown Coeur d’Alene. Admission: Free.

4 Mindfulness Mingle – Discuss and practice mindfulness. 4-5:30 p.m. Friday. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Admission: Free.

5 Gift Wrapping Station – You bring the gifts and Art Salvage provides the materials and inspiration for wrapping with upcycled style. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Art Salvage, 610 E. North Foothills Drive. Admission: Free, donations welcome.

6 Christmas Tree Elegance at the Davenport Hotel – Take in the grandeur of beautiful, themed tree displays. There is an optional opportunity to purchase $1 raffle tickets for a chance to win one of the spectacular displays. Proceeds benefit the Spokane Symphony. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. through Dec. 14 (ticket sales end early on the final day). Davenport Hotel, 10 S. Post St. Admission: Free.

7 Christmas Market in Kendall Yards – The Christmas Market showcases local vendors providing holiday shopping. Meet two of Santa’s reindeer live, listen to holiday music, and grab a hot chocolate or coffee to enjoy the festivities. Finish each Saturday evening with fireworks in Kendall Yards. Noon-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 1335 W. Summit Parkway. Admission: Free.

8 South Hill Village’s Holiday Market – Featuring 40-plus vendors with treasures such as handmade jewelry, soaps and lotions, beaded bags and handcrafted items, organic coffee and more. 3-8 p.m. South Hill Village Senior Living, 3117 E. Chaser Lane. Admission: Free.

9 Very Merry Perry – Cozy vibes, holiday magic and festive fun. Holiday tree lighting at 6 p.m., free cocoa and cider, pics with Santa, music and caroling. 5-7 p.m. Friday. Perry District. Admission: Free.

10 Market Street Annual Christmas Walk & Festivities – Enjoy festive shopping with local vendors, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, sweet treats, prizes, and a special visit from the Grinch. Bring your family and friends for a day full of holiday cheer, community spirit, and small-business shopping in the heart of the Market Street Business District. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission: Free.