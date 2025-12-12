CdA urban renewal organization names new CEO

The urban-renewal organization ignite cda, which until 2015 was the Lake City Development Corporation, announced Friday the appointment of a new CEO to replace longtime leader Tony Berns.

The new CEO of ignite cda will be Will Osborne, of Hayden. He moved to North Idaho in 2014 from Bozeman with his family.

Osborne will replace Berns, who announced he was leaving earlier this year after more than two decades at the helm.

Berns is leaving “a legacy of impactful projects, strong community partnerships, and years of dedicated service that helped shape Coeur d’Alene’s growth,” according to a news release.

Osborne, a graduate of Montana State University, spent most of his career in the construction industry. In the release, Osborne said he is enthusiastic about continuing the agency’s work and will work closely with Berns to ensure a smooth transition.