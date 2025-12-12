St. Maries woman dies in crash

A 55-year-old St. Maries woman died after the car she was driving went off the road and hit a tree early Thursday morning outside the city, according to Idaho State Police.

The woman, whose name was not released, was driving a Chevrolet Captiva about 4:40 a.m. north on state Highway 3 when she went off the highway and the vehicle “came to rest” against a tree, police said in a news release.

The woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and later died. No one else was inside the car.

The highway was blocked for about three hours. ISP is investigating.