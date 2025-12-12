Trump signs emergency declaration for Washington floods

By Jim Brunner Seattle Times

SEATTLE — President Donald Trump has granted Washington’s request for an emergency declaration in response to this week’s devastating flooding, according to Gov. Bob Ferguson.

Ferguson said he received a phone call from Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem informing him of the president’s decision and that the state has also received written confirmation of the declaration.

“I expressed my thanks to Secretary Noem on behalf of the people of the state of Washington during this extremely challenging time,” Ferguson said in a news release.

The decision authorizes Federal Emergency Management Agency aid for this week’s destructive flooding that has spurred widespread evacuations.

The declaration was authorized for Benton, Chelan, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kittitas, Lewis, Mason, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Whatcom, and Yakima Counties, the Samish Indian Nation, and other Tribal Nations in the affected areas, according to a copy of the order provided by the governor’s office.

Sen. Maria Cantwell praised the “fast emergency declaration” in a post on X.

“Thank you for helping respond to our infrastructure needs. Thank you for supporting our first responders,” Cantwell wrote.