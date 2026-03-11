South Hill apartment walkway bridge collapses, injuring woman

A woman was injured after a walkway bridge she was on collapsed about 20 feet late Tuesday night at a South Hill apartment building, according to the Spokane Fire Department.

A fire crew responded about 11:30 p.m. to the complex at 112 E. Rockwood Blvd. after reports of a collapsed walkway bridge, Justin de Ruyter, fire department spokesman, said in an email.

After learning a person was injured, the firefighters upgraded the response to a technical rescue incident.

The woman sustained a leg injury. Firefighters stabilized the woman to be taken to the hospital and then evaluated the structure to ensure there was no further risk of collapse.

The status of the woman was unclear Wednesday, but de Ruyter said her injuries were not life-threatening.

The bridge wreckage was still visible Wednesday with caution tape cordoning it off. It appeared the bridge crashed down on a stairwell below. Another walkway bridge, which was intact, was also cordoned off.

The building, which says “Centennial” on the front bricks, was built in 1940, according to Spokane County property records. City View Apartments LLC is listed as the owner. The owner could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The city’s code enforcement inspectors responded to the building and opened a case, according to Erin Hut, city spokeswoman. No citations have been issued as of Wednesday, and the investigation is ongoing.

Clinton Hicks, a resident of the building, said he’s walked on the bridge that collapsed several times before and felt safe on it. He did not notice the bridge had collapsed until Wednesday morning.

His landlord texted him late Tuesday night telling him not to exit the building through the south doors, Hicks said, but he said he did not know what she meant at the time.