Don’t let tariffs ruin your renovation

FILE — Paint samples in New York, May 21, 2025. Making design decisions as early as possible allows you to so place orders quickly and make deposits to help set prices. (Hiroko Masuike/The New York Times) (HIROKO MASUIKE)

By Rachel Wharton New York Times

President Donald Trump’s tariffs on construction materials and building supplies affect almost every element of home renovations, from gypsum and plywood to appliances, roofing, furniture, lighting, tiles and cabinetry.

For homeowners planning a full renovation or even making basic upgrades, the confusion is paralyzing, and could mean paying more for everything. But there are ways to avoid or at least minimize the effect of the tariffs. We asked industry experts – including architects, designers, contractors and suppliers – for tips on how to do it.

1. Postponing won’t help

It might be tempting to delay a project in the hope that tariffs disappear or decrease, said Darryl Seif, who is a contractor and the founder of the Gramercy Group, a design and construction firm based in Los Angeles. But it’s unlikely to work, he said.

“I’ll tell you,” Seif said, “costs rarely go down.”

Seif has watched prices for construction projects increase every year for the past decade, especially after the pandemic. Six years ago, his company could build a pool and spa for around $70,000. “Now,” he said, “I can’t do it for under $180,000.”

He also expects U.S. suppliers to raise prices as demand for their products outstrips supply, or as other economic consequences of the tariffs emerge.

Joe Kemph, the vice president of supply chain at Power Home Remodeling, which manages exterior renovations in 25 locations across the country, agreed with Seif: Don’t wait.

“If you’re able to finance whatever necessary project you’re doing in your home, this is the best time to do it,” he said.

2. Make a very detailed plan

In the past, you might have been able to wait to decide the exact shade of metal you want for your doorknobs, said Colleen Bennett, the lead designer and founder of CBB Design Firm in Morganton, North Carolina.

Because costs on nearly everything can rise so quickly, Bennett is urging her clients to make even the smallest design decisions as early as possible, so they can place orders and make deposits to help set prices. This applies no matter where the product is made, she said.

“Whether you are working with a designer or a handyman, get your selections done,” said Bennett, who uses 3D renderings to help clients make those choices earlier in the process. “Get it pre-priced, get your budget, and understand that.”

3. Buy everything in advance

“Buy it now, that’s what I would say,” Bennett said. “Don’t buy as you go, because you’ll pay triple.”

Most professionals are encouraging people to purchase as many materials and supplies as they can once they have a plan.

“Tile, slab, wallpaper, plumbing, lighting, door knobs – all of that should be jumped on as quickly as possible,” in order to avoid increasing costs and tariff confusion, Seif said.

He even recommends buying appliances like air conditioners, water heaters, HVAC systems, refrigerators, stoves and washing machines, as long as you have room to store them. “That’s an unusual thing to buy in advance,” he said. “Usually they go in last.”

4. Buy domestic, or used

Designers, architects, builders and contractors are now largely responsible for guiding clients through the implications of Trump’s import taxes.

The job is “a lot of just trying to figure out how to purchase,” Bennett said. “It’s constantly watching where your manufacturers are from, when to order, when not to order.”

Many of these decisions affect not just budget, but design, said Lauren Tolles, the founder of Maison Birmingham, a company in Michigan that designs custom cabinetry for kitchens and baths. She predicts that the tariffs “will force us to look more domestically for cabinetry, stone, things like that.”

Many American-made options are lovely, Tolles said, but can have a different look and feel than what people are used to. One example is the melamine used as a finish on sleek cabinetry, which is mostly made in Europe, Canada and Asia. With tariffs, she said, we may return to building with real wood.

A.J. Altman, the founder of Hover, an online platform for 3D modeling of construction projects, said that contractors are already thinking through substitutions, like using American-made asphalt for roofing instead of imported metal shingles, or using domestic concrete, stone and brick instead of lumber. Over 80% of lumber imported into the United States is from Canada, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

If you’re going it alone, seek advice from an experienced friend, if possible, and get a sense of the costs and breadth of options by going to stores and doing the research.

You might also consider buying some materials used, said Greg Stanton, who helps run Green Circle Auctions, a Connecticut-based architectural salvage company that hosts online auctions from high-end homes. These kinds of salvage companies resell hardwood flooring, fireplace mantels, cabinetry, plumbing and other items that would cost you more if imported.

5. Set up a savings account for your project





If your renovation is still a few years out, Tolles recommends setting up a separate savings account for the project.

“That’s totally what I would do myself, if I was saving up for a renovation,” she said.

While you save, she said, avoid doing smaller, cheaper “refreshes” unless they’re really critical, so that you have more money to work with when it’s time to truly renovate. “Do you want to have to do this all over again when it is even more expensive?” she said.

Tolles also recommends spending a little more to build flexibility into your home now, to avoid future alterations. Consider how you or your children will age over the next decade, or whether family members may come to live with you later in life. When she was designing an office on the ground floor of her own house, for example, Tolles made sure it could be converted into an en suite bedroom.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.