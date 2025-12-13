Drenched in color: Design aesthetic adds a big pop to interiors

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Color drenching is a design aesthetic that is quickly gaining popularity. Gone are the days of taupe on taupe or purely monochromatic interiors. These days “pops of color” and even “color drenching” are viewed as warm and inviting and symbolic of interiors with “warmth” and “soul.”

The move toward more colorful interiors is a bit of a nod away from pure minimalist interiors that have recently dominated home décor. For years, minimalism was in vogue, driven by monochromatic interiors with the popular combination of white, taupe and black. While, this is still a luxurious color combination, infusing color has become not only a way to blend fashion-forward colors into home décor, but pattern and personality as well.

What is color drenching?

Color drenching is often defined as full color “drenching” or “saturating” a space. This can often mean the painting of all interior walls, including baseboards and trims, and sometimes even millwork. For some it is an “acquired taste” as it is a bold but often impactful use of color. When infusing a space with this bold use of color, it is often helpful to balance a space with lighter neutrals such as white, cream and even light gray to not overwhelm and to add a sense of contrast. In other words, people desire interiors that speak to who they are and displaying color is one way to show individualism in one’s environment.

Color drenching versus an accent wall

Accent walls are powerful as far as making a design statement but tend to just add a “pop of color” as opposed to an overall color experience.

Color drenching tips

Do use color drenching in small spaces, such as home offices, dens and nurseries to make a bold color statement.

Do look to incorporate “fire” colors such as mustard and orange in spaces that don’t get much sunlight. Deeper colors such as black or brown can also be used if looking to set a mood.

Do test colors in a space before “taking the color plunge.” Often a color will feel different in a space depending on the time of day.

Don’t use color drenching in overly large spaces, as it may overwhelm.

Don’t use more than one color to “drench” a room. Color drenching is all about finding a powerful color to dominate.

Don’t paint ceilings. You are looking to create an overall color story, instead of making a room feel closed in and cavernous.