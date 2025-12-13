Recap and highlights: No. 8 Gonzaga pulls away late to beat No. 25 UCLA 82-72
SEATTLE – It had all the elements of a typical Gonzaga-UCLA game. Back-and-forth play. Lead changes early and late. Exceptional individual performances from players on both sides. Tense moments for just about everyone watching.
Fortunately for eighth-ranked Gonzaga, the ending provided something different than what fans had become accustomed to watching the Zags at Climate Pledge Arena.
After losses to Alabama, UConn and Kentucky, Gonzaga finally shook out of its Climate Pledge curse, picking up an 82-72 win over UCLA in downtown Seattle to extend the all-time series lead to 8-3 against the Bruins.
As Gonzaga’s longest-tenured players, Graham Ike and Braden Huff had been involved in two of the team’s three losses at the 18,300-seat venue, and therefore felt those setbacks deeper than most. The program’s Climate Pledge history didn’t seem lost on Mark Few’s frontcourt tandem Saturday against UCLA.
Ike, who’s played at an All-American-level in virtually every game for Gonzaga this season outside of a Players Era Festival loss to Michigan, delivered 25 points on 9 of 16 shooting, 1 of 2 from the 3-point line and 6 of 9 from the free throw line.
Huff was determined to avenge Gonzaga’s previous losses in Seattle, but probably also last year’s game against UCLA, when he scored just two points on 1 of 6 shooting in a three-point loss to the Bruins.
UCLA probably anticipated a different version of Huff this season, considering the junior had reached double digits in all 10 games leading up to Saturday. Huff delivered arguably his best game of the year, scoring 21 points against the Bruins, knocking down just his third 3-poitner of the season while making 7 of 12 shots from the field.
The Zags couldn’t afford to have both bigs not playing well in a game that saw UCLA’s Tyler Bilodeau, a Kamiakin High School graduate, post 24 points – his third-highest total in a Bruins uniform – on 7 of 13 from the field, 4 of 6 from the 3-point line and 6 of 7 from the free throw line.
Gonzaga led the majority of the game, but UCLA erased an eight-point deficit in the second half and briefly went back ahead on Donovan Dent’s transition layup. There were nine total lead changes, but the Zags went ahead for good when Adam Miller and Braeden Smith hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions with just under 11 minutes to play.
In a game that was close up until the final five minutes, Gonzaga and UCLA more or less matched each other from the field, with the Zags making 28 of 56 (50%) and the Bruins making 25 of 51 (49%).
Ike opened the game with seven consecutive points for Gonzaga, punctuating his first-half scoring efforts with a powerful one-handed dunk over UCLA frontcourt starters Xavier Booker and Eric Dailey Jr.
Outside of Ike and Huff, freshman point guard Mario Saint-Supery was the only other GU player to reach double figures, totaling 12 points on 4 of 6 shooting while grabbing four rebounds.
Dent had a 12-point, 10-assist double-double for the Bruins, who also got 12 points and five rebounds from Xavier Booker.
The Gonzaga senior had 11 points through the first eight minutes before giving way to Huff, who was the only player in a Zags uniform to score for a 4-minute, 38-second window late in the first half. Huff had 12 straight GU points during the stretch, but the Zags couldn’t withstand multiple blows from Bilodeau and only led by five points at halftime.
The Zags (10-1) continue nonconference play on Wednesday against Campbell (4-5). Tipoff at McCarthey Athletic Center is set for 6 p.m. (KHQ).
First half
15:53 - UCLA 11, GU 7: The Bruins start the game on a 7-0 run before the Zags trimmed the deficit behind 7 points from Graham Ike.
11:42 - UCLA 16, GU 12: UCLA has maintained its lead with a strong presence at the free throw line (6 of 6) and a strong field goal percentage (57%).
7:07 - GU 25, UCLA 21: Despite poor shooting from 3-point range and the free throw line, the Zags have pulled ahead due in large part to the strong play of Ike.
Ike is up to 11 points and has two thunderous dunks so far.
5:02 - GU 33, UCLA 25: Gonzaga has opened up an 8-point lead after a 6-0 run.
UCLA has gone without a field goal for 2:43.
2:41 - GU 37, UCLA 32: Gonzaga’s frontcourt continues to dominate.
Ike and Braden Huff have combined for 27 points.
Halftime
Gonzaga battles back from an early 7-0 deficit to lead 45-40 at halftime.
Once again, the Zags have dominated the interior with Ike and Huff scoring 15 and 14 points, respectively, in the first half.
UCLA has stayed within striking distance behind more made 3-pointers and 11 made free throws.
Kamiakin High School graduate Tyler Bilodeau leads the Bruins with 16 points.
Second half
16:24 - GU 53, UCLA 48: The Bruins continue to hang around due to the pinpoint shooting of Bilodeau.
Bilodeau has 22 points and has made all four of his 3-pointers.
Mario Saint-Supery has complemented Gonzaga’s inside duo with 9 points.
14:33 - UCLA 54, GU 53: The Bruins have answered the Zags with a 9-0 run to retake the lead.
Gonzaga is on a scoring drought of 2:35 and is 1 of its last 10 field goals.
11:46 - GU 56, UCLA 56: Both teams draw even near the midway point of the second half.
Ike has a team-high 20 points. Bilodeau leads all scorers with 22.
8:51 - GU 66, UCLA 60: Gonzaga has put together a 7-0 run and made 5 of its last 6 shots.
Ike and Huff continue to produce with 39 combined points.
3:52 - GU 74, UCLA 66: The Zags are closing in on another win against a ranked opponent.
Ike has a game-high 23 points and 5 assists.
Starting 5s
Gonzaga: Mario Saint-Supery, Steele Venters, Emmanuel Innocenti, Braden Huff, Graham Ike.
UCLA: Donovan Dent, Skyy Clark, Eric Dailey Jr., Tyler Bilodeau, Xavier Booker.
Pregame
Gonzaga renews its west-coast rivalry against UCLA tonight in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena on ESPN.
Head coach Mick Cronin may not be a fan of the 8:30 p.m. tipoff, but the 25th-ranked Bruins are hoping for a repeat result of last year’s game at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles when UCLA won 65-62.
Gonzaga (9-1) rose three spots to No. 8 in the Associated Press poll, while UCLA entered the rankings this week at 25.
UCLA (7-2) will try and counter Gonzaga’s potent offense with transfer guard Donovan Dent. The Zags will counter with talented freshman Mario Saint-Supery and Braeden Smith off the bench.
Gonzaga is coming off a lopsided 109-58 win against North Florida at home. UCLA scored its second Big Ten Conference win against Oregon at home last Saturday 74-63.
