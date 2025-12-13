Washington Huskies cruise to LA Bowl blowout over Boise State

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

Fisch isn’t the only member of his staff who’s been connected to other opportunities. Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was linked to the Tennessee defensive coordinator job because of his prior experience working with Volunteers coach Josh Heupel but dismissed those rumors during his availability Tuesday.

Fisch, who completed his second season at UW, has been linked to jobs throughout the 2025 campaign. Along with early conjectures about the Michigan job, he’d previously been noted as a potential candidate for the UCLA and Florida vacancies, despite signing a seven-year contract when he was hired before the 2024 season.

Yet Fisch, who was immediately named as a potential candidate by several outlets in the immediate aftermath of Moore’s firing, doubled down on his commitment to the Huskies on Friday.

But a lot has changed on the college football coaching carousel during the past week. Specifically at Michigan – where Fisch spent two seasons as part of Jim Harbaugh’s staff from 2015-16. The Wolverines fired Sherrone Moore for cause Wednesday, creating a vacancy at one of the best financially positioned programs in the country.

On Dec. 3, Jedd Fisch was asked if he’d guarantee he was going to stay at UW in 2026. The Husky coach confirmed he’d remain in Seattle.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The atmosphere was filled with uncertainty, even as Washington celebrated on the LA Bowl logo.

It wasn’t because of the sparsely populated lower bowls of SoFi Stadium. And it certainly wasn’t because of the score, due to the overmatched nature of the LA Bowl’s matchup. Not even four-time Super Bowl champion and official LA Bowl host Rob Gronkowski racing, and losing, to Boise State’s black Labrador tee-retrieval dog Blitz was able to lift the game’s subdued spirits.

Instead, the uncertainty of Washington’s future – and particularly Jedd Fisch’s amid links to the Michigan coaching vacancy – loomed over SoFi Stadium like the Los Angeles smog.

Washington defeated Mountain West champions Boise State 38-10 to win the LA Bowl in front of an announced crowd of 23,269 fans at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Saturday evening. Junior wide receiver and South Hill native Demond Williams Jr. was selected as the LA Bowl’s offensive MVP, while junior linebacker and Auburn native Xe’ree Alexander was named the game’s defensive MVP.

Boston made six catches for 125 yards receiving and a touchdown in what might be the final game of his UW career. Alexander made a team-leading seven tackles including a sack, pass breakup and interception. Sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr. was 15 of 24 passing for 214 yards and four touchdowns.

Neither team found much rhythm on offense early. Kicker Colton Boomer nailed a 52-yard field goal on the Broncos’ first drive. Boise State’s next three drives resulted in two punts from deep in BSU territory and an interception, as quarterback Maddux Madsen was picked off by lurking UW junior Alexander, who was a standout at Idaho as a freshman in 2023. Boise State gained 49 total yards in the first quarter, and averaged just 2.2 yards per rush.

Yet Washington’s offense was similarly stagnant early. The Huskies settled for a 33-yard field goal by senior Grady Gross after a 15-play drive stalled out in the Bronco red zone. Their next two drives went three-and-out and gained a total of minus-1 yards. UW gained 54 total yards in the first quarter and averaged 3.2 yards per play.

But UW caught a break on its fourth drive of the game. Facing second-and-6 from its own 22-yard line, Williams found junior wide receiver Denzel Boston wide open deep down the field after Boise State busted coverage for a 78-yard touchdown. It was his 20th career touchdown receiving, making Boston the eighth player in UW program history to reach the milestone.

The Huskies extended their lead a drive later, when Williams, rolling out to his right, found a diving Dezmen Roebuck at the front right pylon for a 6-yard touchdown and a 17-3 lead. It was Roebuck’s seventh touchdown of the season.

And once UW’s offense gained some rhythm, it didn’t slow down. Sophomore nickel Rahshawn Clark’s second interception of the season was immediately converted into a 3-yard touchdown catch by freshman wideout Raiden Vines-Bright, his first career score, to make it 24-3 with 1:17 remaining before the break.

Washington totaled 198 yards, averaged 6.4 yards per rush and 11 yards per play while outscoring Boise State 21-0 during the second quarter. The Huskies had 147 yards passing during the second quarter, more than the Broncos’ total yardage through three quarters.

UW opened the second half in the same way, as Williams found seventh-year tight end Quentin Moore for a 32-yard touchdown, the longest reception of the Kenmore native’s career, up the left seam to make it 31-3.

Boise State’s offense, however, continued to struggle. Madsen departed the game at halftime and was later seen on the Bronco sideline wearing a protective boot.

The Broncos turned to sophomore Max Cutforth, who was intercepted three times. His first interception occurred in the UW end zone, as sophomore defensive back Leroy Bryant jumped a pass down the left sideline. Cutforth’s second interception happened when a short pass was snagged by sixth-year edge rusher Deshawn Lynch, who returned the ball 57 yards before tripping and landing on the BSU 9-yard line.

Three plays later, senior running back Jonah Coleman waltzed into the end zone untouched from 6 yards out. Coleman rushed for 85 yards in his final college game.

Cutforth’s final interception came with 9:10 remaining, as Bryant picked off his second pass though the game’s result had long been secured.