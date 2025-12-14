The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
45°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Man killed in Lewiston U-Haul explosion

A U-Haul exploded Saturday morning, killing its lone occupant, 61-year-old Douglas Peterson. (Photo from Lewiston Police Department's Facebook)
By Cannon Barnett cannonb@spokesman.com(509) 459-5167

A man died Saturday morning when a U-Haul he was in exploded in front of an Old Navy in Lewiston’s Nez Perce Plaza.

The victim was identified by the county coroner as Douglas R. Peterson, from Meridian.

Peterson, 61, was in the driver’s seat of the U-Haul at the time of the explosion around 7 a.m. and no other people or vehicles were injured, Carol Maurer, spokeswoman for the city of Lewiston, said.

The Lewiston police and fire departments said in a joint release that the cargo box of the truck contained both gasoline and propane tanks. A later update said that propane had been leaking in the box, though investigators could not find a source of ignition.

The explosion appeared to be accidental, the release said.

The Old Navy building, along with a nearby Courtyard Marriott, both sustained damage from the explosion. The spilled gas did not catch fire.