Mariners working trade market to find replacement for Jorge Polanco

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

SEATTLE – As they look to fill the void left by Jorge Polanco’s departure, the Mariners are engaged in multiple trade conversations to add a proven major league hitter to the lineup, sources with knowledge of the club’s plans say.

The Mariners had been hopeful of re-signing Polanco, a central figure in their march to the American League Championship Series in October.

Polanco agreed on Saturday to a two-year, $40-million deal with the New York Mets, who outbid the Mariners for the 32-year-old switch-hitter.

The Mariners had already been linked to trade talks for Arizona’s Ketel Marte and St. Louis’ Brendan Donovan, and those conversations would seem to take on greater urgency with Polanco out of the picture.

Marte is the best hitter available on the trade market and the Diamondbacks are, obviously, asking for a hefty return, headlined by a proven starting pitcher.

The Mariners would be reluctant to trade from their major league rotation, but they have three high-end starting pitching prospects – Ryan Sloan, Kade Anderson and Jurrangelo Cijntje – who could be attractive headliners in any deal.

Of those three, industry source say the Mariners have expressed a willingness to consider trading Cijntje, the switch-pitcher drafted in the first round in 2024.

Marte, who began his career with the Mariners in 2015 and ’16, emerged as the best second baseman in baseball the past few seasons, a switch-hitter with power and on-base skills who would give the M’s one of the best lineups in MLB.

Marte, 32, is owed $102.5 million over the next six seasons, a potential bargain for a player of his caliber. But he did stir clubhouse drama in Arizona this past summer and those “red flags” are giving some front offices pause, industry sources say.

And given some of their budget limitations, would the Mariners be wiling to give up three elite prospects and commit $100-plus million to a player entering his mid-30s?

A trade with St. Louis for Donovan is viewed as more likely for the Mariners, who have coveted the super utility player for the past couple years.

The Mariners and San Francisco Giants are considered the front-runners to land Donovan, The Athletic reported. The Cardinals are seeking two top prospects and have discussed Cijntje and Lazaro Montes, one of the Mariners’ most touted hitting prospects.

Matt Pierpont, hired away as the Cardinals’ director of pitching a year ago, was the Mariners’ minor league pitching coordinator when they drafted Cijntje and Sloan.

Donovan fits more neatly into the Mariners’ plans on several fronts. Entering his age-29 season in 2026, Donovan has two years of club control remaining, and he’s projected to earn about $5.4 million in arbitration for next season.

He would effectively fill the roles (and more) that the Mariners had earmarked for Polanco. Donovan has spent the bulk of his career playing second base, with considerable experience in left field, too (and limited appearances at shortstop and third base.)

He could also be part of the rotation at DH – or play left field some days and allow Randy Arozarena to DH.

It’s that flexibility that Donovan brings that makes him a valuable target for a lot of teams this offseason, and for the Mariners as much, if not more, than anyone.

The Mariners remain bullish on 22-year-old second baseman Cole Young, a Top 50 prospect in the game the past few years, and Donovan’s presence would allow Young the chance to continue to develop without the expectation of filling an everyday role right away in 2026.