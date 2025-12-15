Washington Street damaged, closed after water main damages arterial

The separation in Washington Street caused by an apparent water systems issue is pictured here on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (Nick Gibson / The Spokesman-Review)

Some South Hill commuters had a wetter ride than expected on their commute Monday morning.

A water main break near where Eighth Avenue turns north and becomes Washington Street created a large crack all the way across the pavement and sent large volumes of water and sediment cascading down the busy street.

The road shifted significantly from the break. North of the split, the pavement is now 10 inches or so lower than south of the crack. The water main that failed was installed in the 1920, according to Spokane Public Works spokesman Kirstin Davis. That section was scheduled for replacement in 2026.

The rupture measured around four feet in length, Davis said.

As of Monday morning, Washington Street was closed above Seventh Avenue and traffic is being diverted at Eighth Avenue and Bernard Street down to Sixth street. Davis said travelers should avoid the area and use alternate routes . Local access remains available for nearby apartment buildings, clinics and businesses.

Multiple Spokane public work crews could be seen in the area Monday morning sweeping up debris carried blocks downstream, bringing in heavy work equipment and eyeing the large lip in the roadway left in the wake.

Davis said “water distribution” for surrounding blocks is being “minimized for repair.” That means some nearby tenants and business owners will contend with low water pressure for the time being.

The roadway is expected to reopen and water pressure will return to normal by Monday evening, Davis said.

This story is developing