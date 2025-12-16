On the air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Creighton at Xavier FS1
4 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Memphis ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Georgetown at Marquette FS1
6 p.m.: Campbell at Gonzaga KHQ
7 p.m.: E. Washington vs. Washington St. at the Arena SWX
7 p.m.: Air Force at San Diego State CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: Arizona State at UCLA FS1
Basketball, college women
5 p.m.: UNLV at Grand Canyon CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Memphis at Minnesota NBA TV
Football, college
2 p.m.: Cure Bowl: Old Dominion vs. South Florida ESPN
5:30 p.m.: 68 Ventures Bowl: Louisiana vs. Delaware ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Utah at Detroit TNT
7 p.m.: New Jersey at Vegas TNT
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Campbell at Gonzaga 590-AM/96.1-FM
7 p.m. E. Washington vs. Washington St. at the Arena 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change