Railroad Rumble: Cheney sweeps games at Reese Court; spirit games provide opportunity for ‘state-level experience’

Cheney Blackhawks Kiley Zeisler (23) puts up a shot against Rogers Pirates Payton Carson (3) in the first half of Railroad Rumble girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at Reese Court in Cheney, WA. (James Snook)

The Rogers girls basketball team is off to a tough start, going 1-4 through its first five games, with its only win over Class 1B Chesterton Academy.

But this week’s spirit games provide an opportunity for programs that might not qualify for state to participate in a packed college or pro gym in front of the largest crowd that will ever cheer for them.

The Pirates lost to the host Cheney Blackhawks 31-14 at Reese Court at Eastern Washington University on Tuesday, but that didn’t dampen their excitement or make the experience any less significant.

Cheney’s Jillian Hoover led all scorers with nine points.

“It’s a really good experience for our kids,” Rogers coach Lindsay Hernandez said. “For a long time, Rogers didn’t have that experience to play at the arena or here at Eastern, so now that they have the opportunity to do that, it’s so fun for them, and they get to feel like equals with all the other kids in town.”

The atmosphere was a stark contrast to most Pirates girls games.

“Generally, we don’t have many fans at our games, and so when they get to play in front of fans like this, and everybody’s screaming, and the energy is so high, it’s an awesome experience,” Hernandez said.

An awesome experience, but also an awesome responsibility.

“Yes, it’s fun, and yes, they feel pressure. They’re not used to this kind of atmosphere, so they do feel a little bit of pressure,” Hernandez said. “But it’s more fun, it’s exciting, it’s exhilarating, and they’re excited for it every year.”

It was the first “Rumble” for Cheney coach Bryce Currie. The Blackhawks made it a “two-day affair” at Reese Court with practice and pizza on Monday.

“What an awesome experience for our team,” he said. “I’m very proud of how they responded to the atmosphere. We had a few players have to step up because of injury and I thought they handled the extra minutes and pressure with grit and toughness. That’s what we want our program to be known for – that we’re not going to make it easy for anybody in this league.”

Hernandez was proud of how her team responded under the literal and figural bright lights.

“I feel like they adjusted. It was a little overwhelming, and then they got used to it, and then they used it as momentum and built off of it.”

Even the best teams have trouble adjusting to the baskets so far from the gym walls in the bigger arenas.

“The depth perception here and at the arena is so much different than anything that we’re used to, and so they don’t regularly practice on hoops like that,” Hernandez said. “So that is definitely a difficulty, but it’s just part of what comes with it.”

Hernandez is in her seventh season as head coach, and eighth overall, at Rogers. She’s no stranger to these Spirit Week games. But she also knows that sometimes wins and losses in her program aren’t recorded on the basketball court.

“We’re working really hard. My girls come to practice, and they do what’s asked of them, and they try their hardest,” she said. “And sometimes that might not be the same as what it looks like for other teams, but they are great kids, and they are awesome to be around.”

Boys

Cheney 59, Rogers 51: Kade Adderley scored 19 points, Rowen Volk added 17 and the Blackhawks (3-2) beat the Pirates (3-2) in the late game. Hands Warrick led Rogers with 13 points.

It was tied 42-42 with just under six minutes to go, but Cheney used a 10-0 run, fueled by back-to-back 3-pointers by Gabe Bleick and Volk to pull away.

Rogers coach Karim Scott played at Eastern Washington.

“It was great in here tonight. I’ve lost my voice screaming,” he said. “It’s always great to come back home. I’ve got great memories here and I want our kids to have the same memories and experiences that I had the opportunity to have.”

In addition to the wins on the court, Cheney also won the spirit competition with a Star Wars theme.