Southwest’s meme sale: $67 tickets on domestic flights

By Zach Wichter USA Today

Southwest Airlines is offering $67 basic economy tickets on many flights in the coming months.

It’s “Trendiest. Sale. Ever.” (because 6-7) applies to Tuesday and Wednesday flights operating between Jan. 6 and March 4. Tickets must be purchased by Dec. 18 to qualify for the sale.

Southwest’s terms and conditions state that the sale is only valid for flights within the continental U.S.

“Seats, days, and markets are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week and won’t be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods,” according to the airline. Full terms and conditions are available on Southwest’s website.

Customers who purchase tickets as part of the sale could have very different travel experiences depending on when they fly. Southwest will implement its assigned seating policy on Jan. 27, so passengers in the first few weeks of the sale will still experience the airline’s famous open seating. By the end of the sale period, travelers will receive a seat assignment, just like on other airlines.

Because the sale is limited to basic economy fares, customers booking the discounted tickets will have to pay extra for checked bags and won’t be assigned seats until they check in. Because basic economy customers are the last to board, they’re also the most likely to have to gate-check their carry-on bags.