Dan Newhouse won’t seek re-election in 2026, retiring after 12 years representing Central Washington in Congress

WASHINGTON – Rep. Dan Newhouse will announce Wednesday that he won’t seek re-election and will retire at the end of 2026, stepping down after a dozen years representing Central Washington’s 4th Congressional District in the House.

The Republican lawmaker from Sunnyside becomes the 44th House member to announce plans to leave Congress next year, more than any other at this point in the past decade. In a statement provided to The Spokesman-Review, Newhouse said his decision “comes with no reservations or remorse, only gratitude for the tremendous opportunity to have represented my home state in Congress.”

“After over 25 years of public service, including more than a decade in the House, I am grateful to the Washingtonians who put their faith in me, as well as the colleagues I have served with on both sides of the aisle,” he said.

The departure of the 70-year-old congressman will leave an open seat in Washington state’s most reliably conservative district. Newhouse didn’t immediately name a preferred successor, but in the statement, he expressed confidence that “there are now qualified and serious people expressing interest in this office” and added, “Central Washington will have a strong, capable leader to whom I can pass the torch.”

Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Sunnyside, waves to onlookers from atop a Jeep at the Hop Festival Parade in Moxee on Aug. 3, 2024. (Orion Donovan Smith/The Spokesman-Review)

Three other candidates have filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to enter the race: Republican Jerrod Sessler, who lost narrowly to Newhouse in 2024; Democrat John Duresky, an Air Force veteran; and Republican Wesley Meier, a first-time candidate. The filing deadline is May 8, and the top two finishers in the August primary, regardless of party, will meet in the general election in November.

Newhouse is likely to throw his support behind a candidate who can carry on his legacy as an ally of the heavily agricultural district’s farmers and ranchers. After he was one of just 10 GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in the Capitol riot in January 2021, many fellow Republicans in the district turned against Newhouse.

Others, including Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney, stood by the congressman. McKinney was Newhouse’s guest at the Capitol when Trump addressed Congress in March.

Newhouse concluded his statement by pledging to serve “with energy and enthusiasm” through the end of his term and thanking his family for their love and support.

“I am truly humbled by this uniquely American journey that took a farm boy from Sunnyside, Washington clear across the country to represent his friends and neighbors in the ‘other’ Washington,” he said.

This story will be updated.