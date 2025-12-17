Man killed by falling tree; 80k still without power

A worker with Lumen helps remove the limbs of a large Ponderosa tree that fell and took out utility lines one both sides of Bernard Street at 22nd Avenue during Wednesday’s windstorm. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

From staff reports

Strong winds caused the death of a man near Coeur d’Alene and left thousands without power throughout the Inland Northwest Wednesday morning.

More than 80,000 electric customers still were without power early Wednesday afternoon after a severe windstorm pushed through the the Spokane area.

Outages among utilities in the Inland Northwest spiked from about 1,000 at 4:30 a.m. to topping 100,000 about 8:15 a.m. Since then power companies have made steady progress in some restoring power.

The man was killed by a tree that fell into his house where he was sleeping about 6 a.m. in the 100 block of Theis Lane in Fernan Village, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Others in the home were rescued and were not seriously injured.

The worst of the windstorm passed beyond the Spokane area as of 7:30 a.m., said National Weather Service meteorologist Daniel Butler. The region could still see wind gusts as high as 55 mph throughout the morning before the wind dies down to peaks of around 20 mph by the evening.

Avista spokesman David Vowels said work crews were out assessing damage.

The company warned it could take several days to fully assess damage and restore power to every customer. Avista has dispatched 45 line crews, each consisting of four linemen. Another six contact line crews and 40 vegetation management crews are working their way through the region.

“All available crews and resources are dedicated to assessing damage and restoring power,” said Paul Good, Avista’s director of operations. “We will share estimated restoration times as soon as assessments are complete. We appreciate our customers’ patience and assure you we are working around the clock until everyone is restored.”

Avista is prioritizing restoring service to critical infrastructure such as transmission lines and substations, and facilities including hospitals.

The company then works tops to bottom, making repairs along distribution feeder lines that serve a large number of customers before working all the way down to any remaining individual issues.

Spokane International Airport measured a gust of 75 mph, which would be a new record high if the preliminary reading stands up to verification. The official record of 71 mph was recorded in 2021 and 2015.

Felts Field in east Spokane recorded a gust of 67 mph.

Spokane Fire spokesman Justin De Ruyter said the agency spent the morning responding to a number of calls all around the city, predominantly involving downed trees and power lines. He’s expecting more calls as the region wakes up and daylight provides a better picture of the damage.

“It’s definitely got a little busy in the last hour, probably, but nothing catastrophic,” De Ruyter said.

De Ruyter said Spokane residents should use their best judgement in placing their first call to report a downed tree or power line. If the latter poses an imminent risk, call 911. Other power line issues, such as a tree leaning on a line, can be reported to Avista at (800) 227-9187. Trees blocking city roadways can be reported by dialing 311, he said.

“Call if in doubt, but we don’t want to overload our 911 services either, for something that’s not really a hazard to the general population,” he said.

The city of Spokane reported on social media that four arterials were blocked by trees: Bernard Street between 22nd and 26th avenues, Cowley Street at Eighth Avenue, Boone Avenue at Cowley and Green Street at Marshall Avenue.

Greene St. at Marshall Ave. lane closure

Power outages

• 56,000 Avista Utilies customers as of 12:30 p.m. That’s down from 77,400 at 7:55 a.m.

• 9,100 Inland Power customers as of 12:30 p.m. That’s down from 14,400 at 8:15 a.m. Inland’s outages at its peak accounted for nearly 30% of utility’s customers.

• 6,600 Northern Lights customers in Bonner County as well as 700 in Boundary County as of 12:30 p.m. That’s down from 8,500 in Bonner County and 2,100 in Boundary County as of 10 a.m. Well over half of the utility’s customers were without power.

• 8,000 Kootenai Electric Cooperative customers as of 12:30 p.m. That’s down from 9,300 at 11:15 a.m.

• 1,800 Pend Oreille Public Utility District customers as of 12:30 p.m. That’s down from 2,500 at 9:30 a.m.

• Vera Water and Power in Spokane Valley reported that hundreds of customers were without power as of 11:15 a.m. near state Highway 27 and 24th Avenue.

Palouse

Equipment at Lewiston and Moscow-Pullman airports picked up the highest wind gusts in the region, at 84 and 81 mph, respectively.

Two semitrucks blew over on U.S. Highway 195 near Colton, the Washington State Patrol reported on social media.

Trees are down on more than a dozen Pullman streets, and there are a number of downed power lines in the town, according to a post by the municipality on social media. Pullman officials are asking residents to use extreme caution if they come across a downed line, to call 911 and report the issue to Avista.

First responders work the scene after a semi truck blew over on Highway 95 just south of Moscow on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 after a severe wind storm hit the region. (Iain Crimmins/For The Spokesman-Review)

The windstorm also knocked out two stoplights at the intersection of Spring and Main streets. Both Pullman School District and Washington State University have announced delayed starts by two hours Tuesday morning.