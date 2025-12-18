Utilities making steady progress restoring power after Wednesday’s windstorm.

From staff reports

About 20,000 electricity customers in the Inland Northwest remained without power Thursday morning in the aftermath of Wednesday’s windstorm.

Outages at their peak Wednesday morning topped 100,000.

Here are the remaining outages as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

• 17,400 Avista Utilities customers. That is down from 77,400 at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday.

• 600 Inland Power customers. That is down from 14,400 at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. Inland’s outages at its peak accounted for nearly 30% of utility’s customers.

• 600 Northern Lights customers in Bonner County as well as 300 in Boundary County. That is down from 8,500 in Bonner County and 2,100 in Boundary County at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Well over half of the utility’s customers were without power at the peak.

• 2,100 Kootenai Electric Cooperative customers. That is down from 9,300 at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

• 100 Pend Oreille Public Utility District customers. That is down from 2,500 at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

• Vera Water and Power customers in Spokane Valley has restored all customers. The utility had about 180 customers without power Wednesday.