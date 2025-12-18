Takeaways: Seahawks win epic NFC West showdown with Rams

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Three instant impressions after the Seahawks beat the Rams 38-37 in overtime to move into first place in the NFC West:

As improbable as it gets

We’ve seen some unexpected, strange games over the years at Lumen Field and the various names it had in the past.

This game goes directly on the list. Maybe even toward the top.

Down 16 points nearly halfway through the fourth quarter, the Seahawks looked done. Some fans appeared headed for the tunnels and out into the Seattle night.

And then Rashid Shaheed struck with an electric 58-yard punt return for a touchdown. And then a defense that surrendered more yards in this game than any other team in Seahawks history got a three-and-out. And then Sam Darnold made his best check at the line of scrimmage and best throw of the game hitting A.J. Barner on a 26-yard touchdown.

We’ll get to the Zach Charbonnet 2-point conversion later.

The final 8-plus minutes of regulation and overtime was cinema, the likes of which we haven’t seen at Lumen Field since the 2019 regular season finale against San Francisco when the NFC West title was on the line and it came down to the final play.

The stadium buzzed. The stadium shook – it’d been a while since that happened. There were wild cheers for the touchdowns and groans when plays happened like the apparent interception by Ernest Jones IV in overtime that was overturned on replay. The groans got even louder when a few plays later Puka Nacua raced 41 yards untouched for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown.

Those groans turned back into cheers when Jaxon Smith-Njigba flashed across the back of the end zone for a 4-yard TD catch from Sam Darnold to pull the Seahawks within 37-36. And it erupted with unabashed joy when Eric Saubert – ERIC SAUBERT of all people – slipped free for the winning 2-point conversion.

It was a night that reminded us how special a meaningful football game in a full stadium can be in Seattle.

It wasn’t dull, that’s for sure.

North end zone

It never fails. If something wacky is going to happen during a Seahawks game, it’s going to happen in the north end zone.

There’s been a lot over the years. The Tony Romo field-goal attempt bobble. The Fail Mary. The Kam Chancellor forced fumble and K.J. Wright punching the ball out of the end zone against Detroit. The comeback in the NFC Championship Game against Green Bay.

That’s just a sampling, in case you forgot

And now, the 2-point conversion.

Kudos to Charbonnet for having the wherewithal to pick up the loose ball on the missed 2-point conversion and at least giving coach Mike Macdonald and the officials reason to go back and give it a look on replay.

Live, the play looked like any other quick screen throw that happened to hit Jared Verse in the helmet. But on replay, it was clear that Darnold’s pass went backward enough that it was a lateral. And when Charbonnet picked it up in the end zone, the Seahawks had their tying points.

The play should deservedly have its place in the lore of the north end zone.

Macdonald & McVay

Macdonald tried to downplay the meeting of the minds between himself and Rams coach Sean McVay the day before the game.

“Sean is especially good at what he does. He’s one of the best to do it, if not the best. But there’s a lot of talented play callers, a lot of talented schemes, a lot of great players, and you see that every week,” Macdonald said.

While he tried to push aside the matchup of the head coaches, it’s something that Macdonald can now say he’s gotten the best of McVay in a meaningful game. The win in Week 18 last season when the Rams were resting players didn’t count. Losing last season in Week 9 and the loss earlier this season, those mattered.

The Seahawks showed on this night they are more than just one of the ascending teams in the NFC. They appear ready to be among the elite.

Getting this victory required some gutsy decisions by Macdonald. It also came on a day his defense was shredded by Matthew Stafford and the Rams. The 581 total yards allowed was the most ever allowed by a Seahawks team in any game. Puka Nacua finished with 245 yards receiving, the second-most in a game against Seattle.

There are corrections to be made. But they’ll be made after a victory that puts Seattle in control of the NFC West and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The playoffs may be coming through Lumen Field.