Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jerry A. Pennell and Tracy J. Hultquist, both of Spokane.

Alec C. Roland and Savannah M. Dean, both of Spokane.

Alan D. Rowe, of Mesa, and Joyce E. Simiele, of Spangle.

Josiah M. Motley and Austyn M. P. McMaster, both of Spokane.

Caleb N. Bergman and Marshelle A. Campeau, both of Spokane Valley.

Cameron J. P. Childress and Kaila K. McDonald, both of Colbert.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

US Bank National Association v. Paul Carroll, Jr., money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Shawn L. Craig, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Alexander R. Grundmeier, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Jamie Korpela, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Donna Sharp, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Maggie John, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Jesus A. L. Gonzalez, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Anthony J. Linn, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Brian L. McLouth, money claimed owed.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Ceila J. Lee, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Jualasan Konou, restitution of premises.

Armando Patlan v. Knife River Prestress Inc., complaint for wages.

Joseph A. B. Muhammad v. County of Spokane, complaint for kidnapping, wrongful arrest, unlawful detention, harassment, malicious prosecution and conspiracy.

Zachary E. Love v. Gesa Credit Union, complaint.

Tonisha Aguon v. Vanessa Westerman and Zack Judge, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Applonie, Sydney L. A. and Hawkins, Tracey F., Jr.

Gutierrez, Pablo and Carolee M.

Hoffman, Erik A. and Mikayla J.

Fountain, Samantha Q. and Proberts, Zackrey D.

Davis, Cassie L. and Jeremy M.

Blake, Percy, Jr. and Gail

Christiansen, Dawn M. and Cuellar, Leopoldo, III

Turnbull, Corey N. L. and Ellise L.

McGhee, Haileigh F. and Jordan M.

Upmeyer, Austin and Amanda

Zickau, Robert W. and Stephanie J.

Kiarie, Peris W. and Nderi, Michael G.

McKnight, Selena M. and Christian R.

Woodward, Jennifer N. and Tyler J.

Legal separations granted

Godwin, Skyla S. and Norton, Lucas B.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Matthew D. Beaton, 39; 25 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission, second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree theft.

Cassandra L. Larson, 41; $1,179.72 restitution, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Katie L. Sims, 34; 88 days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Blaine M. Arnold, 36; $5,46.53 restitution, one day in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering and four counts of third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Amanda Warrington, 34; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Luis A. Fernandez-Simo, 25; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Ethan M. Johnston, 27; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Nave E. Larson, 55; $530.18 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and harassment.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Anthony L. Bennett, 36; 24 months in prison, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree malicious mischief.

Farrel Q. Jennings, 24; $15 restitution, 24.75 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree domestic assault and order violation.

Thomas K. Coleman, 50; 22 months in prison with credit given for 85 days served, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Kimberly J. Klassen, 44; $1,341.39 restitution, 39 days in jail with credit given for 39 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Mikayla R. Purvis, 27; 55 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree assault and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Zachary K. Locklin, 37; 48 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Daniel K. Penix, 39; 34 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Jesse Dixon, 29; 94 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances, third-degree assault and harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Marcus A. Andren, 20; three days in jail, third-degree theft.

Gene C. Barnard, 38; 18 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Anthony R. Blackburn, 34; 10 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

David B. Boates, 45; three days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Nikolay I. Bulakh, 32; 35 days in jail, lewd conduct.

Michael E. Castaner, 53; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jody D. Cochran, 40; 45 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Lee A. Dean, 32; 12 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Kylee J. Devlin, 42; 19 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Ethan D. Erwert Simioni, 37; four days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Cristo J. Flores, 30; nine days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Ashley C. Lasarte, 30; 15 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Cody W. Lott, 30; 22 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Chloe R. Miller, 24; 19 days in jail, causing harm to waterway by building a structure and making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Michael J. Wilson, 37; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Brody P. Wood, 20; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Ashley A. McBride, 33; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, fourth-degree assault.

Richard N. Brown, 44; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Jamie S. Hawkins, 39; three days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Jonathan E. Kendall, 34; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, fourth-degree assault.

Christian D. Lee, 28; 60 days in jail with credit given for 52 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Bradley C. Thompson, 38; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, protection order violation.

Robert C. Andre, 39; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.