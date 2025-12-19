Commentary: Seahawks’ overtime win vs. Rams raises Super Bowl expectations

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Was there some luck?

Absolutely there was. A backward-pass-turned-two-point conversion that everyone in the stadium thought was dead before the replay. A missed 48-yard field-goal attempt by the Rams late in the fourth quarter. Even Seattle winning that pre-overtime coin toss warrants a fist bump to the football gods.

But the Seahawks were not victorious Thursday because they were the recipients of good fortune. They won because maybe, just maybe, they are the most complete team in the NFL.

The narrative surrounding this squad shifted in that 38-37 win over L.A. in prime time. It went from what the Seahawks could do to what they should.

Before Thursday, Seattle was a team that had a shot at the Super Bowl. Now it will feel like a disappointment if they fall short.

To be fair, the quests for the NFC West title and first-round playoff bye are a long way from complete. Yes, the Seahawks (12-3) took a one-game lead over the Rams (11-4) and a one and a half-game lead over the 49ers (10-4) in the division – and are the top seed in the conference. But one loss over the next two games (they’re on the road vs. the 7-7 Panthers and San Francisco) could cost them the division and home field in the playoffs.

Possible? Sure. These final two opponents are worthy. Probable? I don’t know. There just aren’t a lot of weaknesses on the roster.

For starters, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold finally showed he can win when the stakes are scraping the sky. Yes, he threw two interceptions Thursday – one that was nearly returned for a touchdown and another with this team in the red zone – but he responded with a dazzling touchdown drive in overtime and finished 22 of 34 for 270 yards and two TDs. It wasn’t Darnold’s finest game, but he was integral in beating what was then considered the best team in the league.

He probably won’t admit it (Sam has never entertained the storylines surrounding his psyche), but games such as Thursday’s are like five cans of Red Bull for your confidence. I suspect that will show up going forward.

Second, Seattle’s special teams unit is emerging as one of the best in football. Twice now, returner Rashid Shaheed has changed a game by taking one to the house. The first came two Sundays ago in Atlanta, when he ran a kickoff back 100 yards for a TD to put Seattle up 13-6 at the start of the second half. The second came Thursday, when he returned a punt 58 yards for a score in the fourth quarter, which, following a two-point conversion, got the Seahawks to within eight.

It’s not just the return game, though. It’s punter Michael Dickson regularly flipping the field. It’s safety Nick Emmanwori blocking a field-goal attempt in Atlanta … and coming within inches of doing the same throughout the season. Special teams matter, and Seattle is using that phase to win football games

Third, there’s the defense. Yes, that side of the ball got lit up Thursday. The Rams logged 581 yards, with quarterback Matthew Stafford accounting for 457 through the air. Even in defeat, the Rams signal caller strengthened his NFL MVP case for the season.

Two things, though: 1) Seattle got three key red-zone stops and an early turnover on downs to mitigate the damage; and 2) Thursday was atypical from a defensive standpoint.

The truth is, it’s the “D” that’s kept the Seahawks in most of their close games. They held Stafford to 130 yards in their first meeting. They held the Jaguars to 12 points in an eight-point win on the road. Even after giving up 37 points Thursday, they are second in points allowed per game (18.6). That’s a combination of Pro Bowl personnel and coach Mike Macdonald’s schemes.

One could make the point that the defense was exposed in a way folks hadn’t seen all season. But there’s enough of a track record this year to suggest that this was a blip, not a harbinger when Seattle meets elite competition.

Again, the Seahawks got some breaks Thursday. That doesn’t mean folks should pump the brakes on their championship expectations. I didn’t even mention running back Kenneth Walker III, who amassed 100 rushing yards on 11 carries and 64 yards on three catches Thursday. Or Jaxon-Smith Njigba, who leads the NFL in receiving yards. Or the fact that Seattle’s version of the Tush Push with tight end AJ Barner taking the snaps is among the most effective short-yardage plays in the league.

This Seahawks team is real. More specifically, they’re complete. No reason to think they can’t complete their ultimate mission.