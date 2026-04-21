This NFL draft remains important for Seahawks, even with loaded roster | Commentary

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

RENTON — At this moment, trying to criticize Seahawks general manager John Schneider is like trying to pick up a 7-10 split. I guess it’s possible, but given his résumé you’d have a hell of a time pulling it off.

He has won two Super Bowls in his position and three NFC championships. His recent work — particularly since the departure of coach Pete Carroll — has flirted with flawlessness.

This is true whether we’re talking about trades (getting rid of Geno Smith and DK Metcalf while acquiring Ernest Jones IV), free-agent signings (Sam Darnold, anyone?) or draft picks (Grey Zabel and Nick Emmanwori, to name a couple). Schneider is Canton-bound, pure and simple.

But … it was a little more than a decade ago that folks were having similar discussions regarding John. The moves he made to push the 2013 Seahawks to the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory were every bit as masterful. In a three-year span he drafted Russell Wilson, Richard Sherman, Bobby Wagner, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, K.J. Wright and Russell Okung, among others. He traded for Marshawn Lynch and signed Doug Baldwin as an undrafted free agent. He helped build a super team that was 1 yard from becoming a dynasty.

Then, something happened. The Seahawks stopped hitting in the NFL draft.

Yes, there were productive players such as Frank Clark and Jarran Reed and Tyler Lockett — the last of whom should be in the Seahawks’ Ring of Honor one day. But Pro Bowl-caliber position players? From 2013-18 that didn’t happen. And not coincidentally, Seattle slipped into mediocrity, with first-round postseason exits piling up.

In short: The Super Bowl-winning Seahawks are the envy of the NFL right now. And they have the core of their team — particularly on the defensive side of the ball — returning. But this upcoming draft? It matters. Picking last in the first round and having just four picks might not be particularly enticing to the average fan, but that’s where championship windows are preserved.

No matter what draft you’re in what year, it’s our responsibility to the organization to be able to find true Seahawks all the way through it,” Schneider said Monday. “No matter if you have the three (picks) and — was that ‘21? Was that the year we had three picks? Or last year having a bunch of draft picks, it doesn’t matter. You still feel that same level of pressure to be able to bring the best people you can and for the organization and for the coaching staff.

As is usually the case for the Super Bowl winner, the Seahawks hold the 32nd pick in the first round of the draft — which runs Thursday through Saturday. They also hold the 64th pick (second round), the 96th (third round) and 188th (sixth round). The fourth- and fifth-round picks were traded to the Saints for receiver/returner Rashid Shaheed, and the seventh-round selection was traded to the Browns for Nick Harris.

Schneider seemed to suggest there was a strong chance Seattle would trade down to get more picks, as has been customary in years past. The scouting department has a history of delivering in the later rounds, so the brass likely figures the more opportunities, the better. Is this draft class considered particularly deep? No. But draft prognosticators are notoriously inconsistent.

Last year, Seattle gave its secondary a serious upgrade by drafting defensive back Emmanwori with the 35th pick. In 2022 it helped solidify its offensive line by drafting right tackle Abe Lucas 72nd. That same year, cornerback Riq Woolen co-led the NFL in interceptions after Seattle drafted him 153rd overall.

It’s significantly harder to overhaul one’s roster with the draft capital the Seahawks have now … but they don’t need an overhaul. They need pragmatic pieces to foster future prosperity. This is no off-year for Schneider. A GM earns his money in these situations just as much as he does when he has four picks in the first two rounds.

On Monday Schneider was asked what he learned coming off the 2014 Super Bowl in regard to the draft. One thing he noted was not to fall for comparisons. Just because a guy looks like Sherman or runs like Thomas doesn’t mean he’s that caliber of a player. The truth is, it’s hard to replicate success in one of the most competitive leagues in the world. But Schneider and Co. have mostly done it throughout his future Hall of Fame tenure.

There have been some down times, though. It would be wise not to forget that. This might not be the most alluring draft for Seahawks fans, but don’t go thinking it isn’t an important one.