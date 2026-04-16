Predicting Seahawks draft picks: Is replacing Kenneth Walker III first?

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

If you’re an ardent follower of the NFL draft, you’ve surely perused any number of mock drafts over the last few months.

So how about one more?

Only, the one you’re about to read here is going to focus solely on the Seahawks and the four picks they own entering the draft – 32, 64 and 96 (the last picks in each of the first three rounds) and 188 (a sixth-round pick acquired from the Cleveland Browns for center Nick Harris in 2024).

Undoubtedly protests are already being lodged – there’s no way the Seahawks will actually make those four picks and just those four.

We won’t argue that one of the safer bets in one of sports’ most unpredictable events is that the Seahawks will make a move or two to add picks.

But for the purposes of this exercise, we’ll stick with the picks they have and make some guesses of our own.

To assure this represents a realistic depiction of the players the Seahawks could get with these picks, this mock was compiled after numerous runs through the draft simulators on Pro Football Focus and the Pro Football Network.

The Seahawks are now on the clock …

Pick 32 – Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price

One question about this draft is whether the Seahawks will look to fill their few obvious needs or go true best player available.

The reality is teams always do some of both throughout the draft, while also tailoring their picks to the quality of that specific draft.

This is regarded as a draft that’s not overly loaded in stars but with some decent players who can become starters.

And especially where the Seahawks will be picking, the difference between the best player available and one who also fills a need probably isn’t going to be that different.

If there was ever a time the Seahawks should fill needs it’s when they’re coming off a Super Bowl win and with a roster primed to contend for another.

Play for the present.

That’s where this pick comes in.

There may be players perceived as surer things available at No. 32, or those with potentially higher ceiling at other positions.

There may be no better mix of a player who fills an obvious need for the Seahawks and could have a high ceiling.

Price is regarded as the second-best RB in the draft behind his Notre Dame teammate Jeremiyah Love, who will be long gone by this point.

Increasingly, the view is the gap between Price and the rest of the running backs is wide.

NFL Network draft insider Daniel Jeremiah said this week during an appearance on the Joel Klatt Show that it’s “a two starting running back draft,” meaning Love and Price are the only two RBs in the draft who appear capable of starting next season.

Jeremiah said he didn’t think Price would last past the Seahawks’ pick: “How do they not take him?”

Price averaged 6.0 yards per rush including 3.9 after contact, according to Pro Football Focus, and had 24 runs of 10 yards or longer on 113 carries.

That’s the kind of big-play ability the Seahawks had with Kenneth Walker III and need to replace, and Price appears their best bet for doing so in the draft at this spot.

True, there are concerns about Price’s fumbling (he had three last season) and questions about how ready he is to be a major part of the passing game.

But that’s what George Holani, Kenny McIntosh and Zach Charbonnet, when he returns, are for – to fill the third-down role.

The Seahawks need a back who has the ability to regularly turn nothing into a big gain and of those who figure to be available, Price seems best-equipped to be that player.

Pick 64 – Michigan DE Derrick Moore

As the Athletic put it, the 6-foot-4, 255-pound Moore was “one of the FBS’s most efficient pass rushers in 2025 – he registered a pressure on 17.5% of his pass-rush snaps (No. 1 in the Big Ten, No. 17 in the FBS).”

Or as NFL.com says in its scouting report of Moore: “He projects as a starter capable of racking up pressures.”

That’s exactly what the Seahawks need to help replace the snaps of Boye Mafe. After filling out the running back depth, that seems the most important need the Seahawks have.

There’s also this: Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald was the defensive coordinator at Michigan when Moore signed there in 2021, reported as the lead contact on the recruitment of Moore.

Could be a fun reunion.

Pick 96 – Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad

How much of a need cornerback is for the Seahawks may be in the eye of the beholder.

They gave Josh Jobe a three-year contract worth up to $24 million with $9.5 million guaranteed, indicating they feel strongly he can be the other starter alongside Devon Witherspoon for the long haul.

True, the Seahawks need to replace the snaps of Riq Woolen. But there are some on-roster candidates to fill that role, notably third-year vet Nehemiah Pritchett and free agent signee Noah Igbinoghene, a former first-round pick of the Dolphins whom the Seahawks wanted to sign last year.

They figure to still want to add some cornerback depth, but the view here is it may not be something the Seahawks need to do in the first or second rounds.

But it could make sense at this part of the draft to grab someone like the 6-foot, 182-pound Muhammad, who is a cousin of former UW star Jabbar Muhammad. One stat the Seahawks surely like? He allowed only two catches of 12-plus yards last season.

That the 6-foot Muhammad weighs in at just 182 pounds is one reason he may be available at this spot and he seems a perfect fit as a player who could fill some outside corner snaps when the Seahawks want to use Witherspoon in the slot.

Pick 188 – Texas A&M G Ar’maj Reed-Adams

Anything at this stage of the draft is a gamble and a projection. No non-punter or special-teams player taken 188th has made the Pro Bowl in the Super Bowl era and four of the last six players taken at this spot have yet to start an NFL game (or may never do so).

So this is where the Seahawks may truly go best player available without regard to need.

But one spot where they could continue to use some competition is the interior offensive line and especially right guard.

Oft-maligned Anthony Bradford started every game at that spot in 2025 and will enter 2026 as the established starter.

Bradford is entering the final season of his rookie contract and the Seahawks don’t appear to have a heir apparent in case they wanted to move on from him a year from now. Christian Haynes, a third-round pick in 2024, has yet to establish himself.

So the Seahawks could take a flyer on a best-available guard and go with someone like the 6-foot-51/2, 324-pound Reed-Adams, who started 24 games at right guard the last two seasons for the Aggies and regarded as a key reason they averaged 195.5 rushing yards in 2025, second in the SEC.

He was also voted a team captain there a year ago by teammates and described by the Athletic as “a passionate team leader.”

Now for the countdown to see what the Seahawks do.