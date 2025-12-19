The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9:30 a.m.: CBS Sports Classic: St. John’s vs. Kentucky CBS

9:30 a.m.: Liberty at Dayton USA

11 a.m.: Colorado State at Utah State CBS Sports

Noon: CBS Sports Classic: Ohio State vs. North Carolina CBS

1 p.m.: Memphis at Mississippi State ESPN

2 p.m.: Mercer at Washington State ESPN+

2:30 p.m.: Never Forget Tribute Classic: Houston vs. Arkansas CBS

3 p.m.: Maryland at Virginia ESPN

4 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Utah ESPN+

5 p.m.: Duke vs. Texas Tech in New York ESPN

5 p.m.: Xavier at Georgetown FS1

5 p.m.: Hall of Fame Series: Stanford vs. Colorado ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: Hall of Fame Series: San Diego St. vs. Arizona ESPN2

Basketball, college women

8 a.m.: Champions Classic: Louisville vs. Tennessee Fox 28

10:30 a.m.: Champions Classic: Iowa vs. Connecticut Fox 28

2 p.m.: Western Oregon at Idaho ESPN+

2 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Cal State Bakersfield ESPN+

Basketball, NBA

2 p.m. Houston at Denver NBATV

4:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Detroit NBATV

7:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers NBATV

Football, college

9 a.m.: CFP: Miami at Texas A&M ABC

12:30 p.m.: CFP: Tulane at Mississippi TNT / TBS

1 p.m.: FCS playoffs: Montana at Montana State ABC

1 p.m.: DII championship: Ferris State vs. Harding ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: CFP: James Madison at Oregon TNT / TBS

4:30 p.m.: FCS playoffs: Illinois State at Villanova ESPN2

Football, NFL

2 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington Fox 28

5 p.m.: Green Bay at Chicago Fox 28

Golf

11:30 a.m.: Champions: PNC Championship Pro-Am NBC

Hockey, NHL

9:30 a.m.: Detroit at Washington NHL

4 p.m.: Vancouver at Boston NHL

7 p.m.: Seattle at San Jose ESPN+

Horse racing

11:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, men

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at Newcastle USA

7 a.m.: EPL: West Ham at Manchester City USA

Noon: EPL: Crystal Palace at Leeds USA

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Mercer at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

4 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Utah 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, college

9 a.m.: CFP: Miami at Texas A&M 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

2 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington 92.5-FM

5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Chicago 92.5-FM

All events subject to change