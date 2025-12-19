On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9:30 a.m.: CBS Sports Classic: St. John’s vs. Kentucky CBS
9:30 a.m.: Liberty at Dayton USA
11 a.m.: Colorado State at Utah State CBS Sports
Noon: CBS Sports Classic: Ohio State vs. North Carolina CBS
1 p.m.: Memphis at Mississippi State ESPN
2 p.m.: Mercer at Washington State ESPN+
2:30 p.m.: Never Forget Tribute Classic: Houston vs. Arkansas CBS
3 p.m.: Maryland at Virginia ESPN
4 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Utah ESPN+
5 p.m.: Duke vs. Texas Tech in New York ESPN
5 p.m.: Xavier at Georgetown FS1
5 p.m.: Hall of Fame Series: Stanford vs. Colorado ESPNU
7:30 p.m.: Hall of Fame Series: San Diego St. vs. Arizona ESPN2
Basketball, college women
8 a.m.: Champions Classic: Louisville vs. Tennessee Fox 28
10:30 a.m.: Champions Classic: Iowa vs. Connecticut Fox 28
2 p.m.: Western Oregon at Idaho ESPN+
2 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Cal State Bakersfield ESPN+
Basketball, NBA
2 p.m. Houston at Denver NBATV
4:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Detroit NBATV
7:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers NBATV
Football, college
9 a.m.: CFP: Miami at Texas A&M ABC
12:30 p.m.: CFP: Tulane at Mississippi TNT / TBS
1 p.m.: FCS playoffs: Montana at Montana State ABC
1 p.m.: DII championship: Ferris State vs. Harding ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: CFP: James Madison at Oregon TNT / TBS
4:30 p.m.: FCS playoffs: Illinois State at Villanova ESPN2
Football, NFL
2 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington Fox 28
5 p.m.: Green Bay at Chicago Fox 28
Golf
11:30 a.m.: Champions: PNC Championship Pro-Am NBC
Hockey, NHL
9:30 a.m.: Detroit at Washington NHL
4 p.m.: Vancouver at Boston NHL
7 p.m.: Seattle at San Jose ESPN+
Horse racing
11:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, men
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at Newcastle USA
7 a.m.: EPL: West Ham at Manchester City USA
Noon: EPL: Crystal Palace at Leeds USA
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Mercer at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
4 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Utah 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, college
9 a.m.: CFP: Miami at Texas A&M 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
2 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington 92.5-FM
5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Chicago 92.5-FM
All events subject to change