Seahawks’ lore in north end zone grows with ‘Zachward Pass’

SEATTLE – Contrary to popular belief, the legend of the north end zone at Lumen Field did not begin on Jan. 6, 2007, in the final moments a wild-card playoff game when a seemingly gimme 19-yard field goal to send Dallas into the next round of the playoffs became a bobbled snap that framed the career of Tony Romo.

No, the aura of the north end zone and what has taken place at that end of the stadium dates to the first season of what was then known as Seahawks Stadium. A Monday night in the middle of October to be exact, when a fairly well-known wide receiver by the name of Terrell Owens jumped over Shawn Springs to catch a 37-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, pulled a Sharpie out of his sock, autographed the football and handed it to his financial adviser in one of the field-level suites at that end of the stadium.

THAT moment by Owens was the beginning and set the stage of what has become more than two decades of wacky, weird, never-seen-before oddities that have taken place at the end of the stadium now known as Lumen Field.

And the legend of those preposterous, absurd, yet unforgettable moments welcomed a new member Thursday night with Zach Charbonnet’s two-point conversion that became a linchpin as the Seahawks rallied for a 38-37 overtime win over the Rams.

To go through all of them that have taken place over the last 23 years would take up way too many column inches. Jay Feely of the Giants missed three field goals at that end of the stadium during the 2005 season in a game the Seahawks won 24-21 in overtime – to this day one of only two kickers to miss three field goals in a game at Lumen Field.

There was also Jermaine Kearse’s go-ahead touchdown catch in the NFC Championship game against San Francisco or Brandon McManus’ 64-yard field-goal attempt in Week 1 of 2022 in the “Russell Returns” game that could have been listed here.

But we went with a six-pack, starting with the first.

The Sharpie (2002)

The 2002 season was arguable one of Owens’ best seasons with the 49ers. He caught a career-high 100 passes, led the league with 13 touchdown receptions and was an All-Pro selection for a third straight year.

But the Sharpie moment became a flashpoint in premeditation when it came to celebrations and sportsmanship. The catch he made was terrific and gave the 49ers the lead. What happened afterward left a sour taste for many who felt it went beyond Owens’ brash, confident persona.

The Bobble (2007)

The Seahawks led 21-20. There was less than 90 seconds left in the NFC wild-card game. Martin Gramatica was lined up for the chip-shot of all chip-shot field goals. The Cowboys, coached by Bill Parcells, were going to beat the reigning NFC champs on their home field.

And then Romo dropped the snap. And when he tried to scramble for the end zone, Jordan Babineaux raced around the end and tripped up Romo before he reached the goal line. For all Romo accomplished in his career, he won just two playoff games. That first one – the one in Seattle – seemed to set the tone.

The Fail Mary (2012)

The night Golden Tate “caught” a desperation heave from Russell Wilson on the final play to beat the Packers, which took place during a Monday night game. To this day, it remains one of the more confusing moments in NFL history with one official ruling touchdown, another waving his arms for a timeout and ultimately mass confusion that led to the ruling of simultaneous possession and a Seahawks touchdown.

It was the final game played with replacement officials, but the name Lance Easley – the official who signaled touchdown – will live on in infamy.

The punch out (2015)

Guess what? This was another Monday night game (see the theme). Detroit’s Calvin Johnson was on the verge of scoring a go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes remaining when just before reaching the goal line, Kam Chancellor punched from behind and knocked the ball out of Johnson’s arms.

It was a great play by Chancellor. What made it part of the north end zone lore was K.J. Wright “escorting” the ball out of the back of the end zone for a touchback by giving it a little nudge. Or in this case, a slap. Wright should have been penalized for batting the ball and Detroit should have retained possession. That didn’t happen and the Seahawks avoided dropping to 1-3 on the season.

The other NFC title game (2015)

A year after Kearse’s go-ahead touchdown in the NFC Championship in that same end zone, the Seahawks rallied with two touchdowns less than a minute apart late in the fourth quarter after they trailed 19-7 and had watched Wilson throw four interceptions. The Seahawks eventually won it in overtime on a TD pass from Wilson to Kearse.

But the most memorable play of that comeback was the scrambling, whirling, desperation two-point conversion heave from Wilson to tight end Luke Willson that had no right being caught and yet landed in the arms of Seattle’s tight end. It was the most unlikely two-point conversion to happen in that end zone until …

The Zach Attack (2025)

We’re workshopping the name. That probably won’t stick. This is more a nod to “Saved By The Bell.” The editors like “Zachward Pass.” Editors.

You’d be hard-pressed to find another play in Seahawks history – maybe even NFL history – where everyone thought the play was done and over with, only to eventually be awarded points that ultimately proved crucial in determining the final outcome. The Seahawks and Rams were lining up for the kickoff when referee Brad Allen announced the play was under further review.

And to their credit, the NFL appears to have gotten this right. It wasn’t a fumble. It was a backward pass, the same as a lateral or a pitch to a running back. Those plays, the ball can be advanced. And kudos to Charbonnet for having the wherewithal to jog over and pick up the ball – in the end zone – just in case.

It will forever live in the lore of the north end zone because of the unusualness. Depending on where the rest of this season goes will determine if it goes beyond novelty into one of the more influential plays in Seahawks history.