CdA police find pipe bomb at man’s home; Spokane bomb squad called to neutralize it

A former gang member on felony probation for firearms violations was arrested after police found an active pipe bomb at the 52-year-old man’s Coeur d’Alene home.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Community Action Team, working with Idaho Probation and Parole, conducted a home visit Thursday in the 1900 block of West Fairway Drive, near Coeur d’Alene Public Golf Club, for Shawn A. Cline, according to a Coeur d’Alene Police Department news release.

There, officers found a pipe bomb, several firearms – including a homemade “slam fire” shotgun – methamphetamine and marijuana, Coeur d’Alene police said. The Spokane Explosive Disposal Unit responded and confirmed the pipe bomb was an active explosive. They neutralized the bomb and disposed of it.

Cline was booked into the Kootenai County Jail on suspicion of possession of an explosive device, three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and a warrant.

Cline has an extensive criminal history with multiple weapons offenses in Idaho and California, according to the release.