Prep roundup: Aylah Cornwall paces Gonzaga Prep girls in California tourney; Shadle Park boys down Eastmont

Roundup of Monday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League. All games nonleague.

Girls

Gonzaga Prep 70, Xavier Prep (CA) 28: Aylah Cornwall led four in double figures with 18 points and the Bullpups (8-0) beat the host Saints (5-6) in The Prep Classic at Xavier Prep HS in Palm Desert, California.

Quinn Pederson scored 16 points, Laura Thompson had 12 and Charlee Peterson added 11 for G-Prep, which faces Seattle Prep in the tourney conclusion on Tuesday.

North Central 47, Medical Lake 45 (OT): Mia Shaw scored 19 points and the Wolfpack (2-5) edged the visiting Cardinals (1-5). Micaela Mendez scored 15 points for NC. Mya Gardner and Ayae Brown scored 11 points apiece for Medical Lake.

Eastmont 52, Shadle Park 26: Giselle Hoven scored 15 points, Lexi Pilkinton added 13 and the visiting Wildcats (1-5) beat the Highlanders (3-5). Makenzie Fager led Shadle with 12 points.

Liberty 69, East Valley 29: Jordan Jeske scored 24 points, Tyla Tiegs had 21 and the Lancers (5-3) beat the visiting Knights (1-5). Weather Salinas-Taylor led EV with 12 points.

Boys

Shadle Park 73, Eastmont 52: Ja’Mir Johnson scored 27 points, including five 3-pointers, and the Highlanders (2-6) beat the visiting Wildcats (0-5). Christian Groth scored 21 points and Elijah Williams added 12 for Shadle. Micah Green led Eastmont with 14 points and Tyse Lewallen added 13.

Gonzaga Prep 76, North Central 39: Dylynn Groves scored 32 points with four 3-pointers and the visiting Bullpups (6-2) beat the Wolfpack (4-3) in a nonleague game on Monday. Jackson Pierce added 11 points for G-Prep. Isaac Williams and Nick Elliott led NC with 12 points apiece.

Liberty 72, East Valley 62: Jack Johnson scored 21 points, leading four in double figures, and the Lancers (5-3) beat the visiting Knights (0-6). Don Holwegner added 16 points, 14 in the second half, for Liberty. Malaki Nunn led EV with 24 points.