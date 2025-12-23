Teens sentenced for punching, shooting man outside Spokane apartment over vape pen

Two Spokane teenagers were sentenced to a state rehabilitation program for punching and shooting a man in the stomach after an argument over a vape pen spilled outside an apartment, according to the Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The prosecuting attorney’s office issued a release stating court documents and testimony showed the teens, ages 13 and 14, were at a party Sept. 21 when an argument over a vape pen ensued and the resident of the North Washington Street apartment asked the teens to leave. The teens surrounded the resident outside.

The 13-year-old then punched the man before the 14-year-old shot him at point-blank range. Neither teen’s name was released, because they are minors.

The man was taken to the hospital and had surgery for the gunshot wound, prosecutors said.

The 14-year-old pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree assault with a firearm enhancement. Spokane County Superior Court Judge Jeremy Schmidt sentenced the teen to a Washington state Department of Children, Youth, and Families rehabilitation center for 2½ to three years.

The other teen pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to criminal mischief with a weapon. Schmidt ordered the 13-year-old to serve 11 months at a DCYF rehabilitation center and another roughly four months for a custodial assault charge stemming from the teen’s assault of a guard at the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center where the teen was held.