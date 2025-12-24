Music brings special touch to the Christmas Bureau

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Every effort is made to make the Christmas Bureau an uplifting experience for the people who come and stand in line for hours at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center to get presents to make the holiday bright for their children. Ornaments are placed on trees. Decorations are hung. Santa is on display. And Christmas music rings through the air.

Musicians, singers and entertainers sign up to bring some Christmas cheer to people as they wait. There has been live music at the Bureau since 2009, said Christmas Bureau co-chair Christy Folkins, who oversees the entertainment.

“Music has always been at the core of who I am,” she said. “It brings me such joy to bring that to our recipients.”

Folkins believes that holiday music provides a key component of the holiday experience.

“Our goal is to make all of our recipients feel the genuine holiday experience that they deserve,” she said. “Music is such a universal connection, especially at Christmastime.”

The entertainment is always well-received. It’s not unusual for people waiting in line to sing along to some of the more popular songs, and that brings happiness to the entertainers.

“They love being able to give something back,” she said. “They love being able to see the looks in the eyes of recipients enjoying Christmas music.”

There are some groups and performers that come back year after year, including several school choirs and the Pacific Islanders Association.

“We are so thankful for all our incredibly talented local artists who have given their time and heartfelt energy,” Folkins said.

Two local businesses in particular provide support for the musical performances, Folkins said. Hoffman Music provides sound equipment, and A to Z Rental provides a stage and also sets it up and tears it down. The entertainment couldn’t be accomplished without their generous support, Folkins said.

“The Spokane community is second to none,” she said.

The Christmas Bureau is a joint effort by Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review to provide a grocery store voucher to families in need, as well as a toy and a book for each child.

Donors have heard the call to lift the Christmas Bureau toward the $600,000 fundraising goal and responded. New donations of $68,858.74 have arrived, bringing the year-to-date total to $584,989.15.

Acme Concrete Paving, of Spokane, donated $10,000. “On behalf of all the employees at Acme Concrete Paving Inc., please accept this donation to the Christmas Bureau,” wrote CEO Tim Welsh. “Thank you for all that you do to provide holiday assistance.”

Ibex Flooring LLC, of Spokane, gave $9,000, writing, “Thank you for everything you do for the families of Spokane.”

Steve Schaub donated $5,000 via DAFgiving360 in memory of Jeanne Schaub. Kelli Franco gave $5,000 via PayPal, writing, “Merry Christmas!” Mary Schultz sent $5,000 via PayPal.

An anonymous Spokane donor gave $3,000, writing, “Thank you for your continued dedication to this wonderful event.”

Wagstaff, Inc., of Spokane Valley, gave $2,000. “Wagstaff, Inc. is pleased to present this donation check in the amount of $2,000 to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund,” wrote Barbara Wagstaff Parkes, VP of Human Resources. “It is a pleasure to give back to the people/communities that help Wagstaff grow as a company and business leader.”

BMT Metal Fabrication donated $2,000. Kevin Sweeny gave $2,000 via PayPal.

An anonymous Spokane Valley donor gave $1,000 “in loving memory of my parents, my sisters and Rick and Craig. To the outstanding coordinators and special volunteers – a huge thank you!” Rod and Debbie Raabe, of Spokane, donated $1,000. “It’s a blessing to contribute to such a worthy cause,” they wrote.

An anonymous Spokane donor contributed $1,000, writing, “Thank you for this great service to our community.” An anonymous Spokane donor sent $1,000 in memory of Joe Hunke. Thomas Kasson, of Spokane, donated $1,000. David and Jean Troyke also gave $1,000.

The Scott and Vicki Jones Donor-Advised Fund at the Innovia Foundation sent $1,000. Kathryn Genteman and Pete Forsyth, of Marana, Arizona, donated $1,000 via PayPal “in memory of my brother, Herb Genteman.” Don McCabe gave $1,000 via PayPal.

Karen and Steve Heaps, of Spokane Valley, donated $500. Dorie Berger, of Spokane, sent $500 “in honor of dad, Don Kelly, who loved and worked at the Christmas Bureau and sister Darcy who helps out now!” Chris and Christine Ashenbrener, of Spokane, gave $500. “Wishing for peace on Earth, goodwill to all from our grandchildren, Anna, Evan, Eric, Quinley and Josie,” they wrote.

An anonymous fund at the Innovia Foundation sent $500. The following donors each contributed $500 via PayPal: Ken and Sharon Cathcart, of Colbert, Susan Kautzman, Ryan Baddeley, Bruce Howard, James Braukmann, Catherine Nystrom and Kelly Moorman. Merry Maccini gave $500 via PayPal, writing, “Thank you for all you do! We enjoy volunteering every year.”

Bob and Judy Lee, of Sun City West, Arizona, gave $400 “in memory of our parents, Hugh and Catherine Lee and Ken and Alice Smith, and our grandson, Austin McKenzie.” Michael and Susan Hawkins, of Post Falls, donated $400. “Blessings on all the volunteers and the families you serve,” they wrote.

An anonymous Spokane donor sent $300. Mike and Cheryl McQuesten, of Colbert, gave $300. Greg and Monica Dunn, of Spokane, donated $300, writing, “Wishing you a merry Christmas. Thank you for supporting the Christmas Bureau.” James Bankston, of Spokane, gave $300. Gwen Sanders donated $300 via PayPal.

Amy Flowers gave $300 via PayPal, writing, “Thank you to everyone involved in this program! This donation is made in honor of my parents, Ben and Judy Flowers, whose lives inspire me with the power of small acts of service and kindness. In these times, I am so proud of their example.”

Kassia Kain donated $255 via PayPal.

Dennis Fredrickson, of Spokane, gave $250. Barry Chapman and Jessie Norris, of Spokane, also contributed $250. Joan Redman, of Spokane, donated $250 “in beloved memory of Martha Speckmaier.” Solveig Miller, of Spokane, contributed $250, writing, “Thanks for all you do.”

An anonymous Spokane Valley donor sent $250. Rob Martin and Maria Yamada, of Spokane, donated $250. Thomas Watson contributed $250 via PayPal. Alvin Miller gave $250 via PayPal, writing, “Peace and goodwill on Earth.”

David Bennett, of Spokane Valley, donated $200. “Please accept my donation on behalf of my mother, who I miss every day,” he wrote. “She really enjoyed the holidays.” Dale West, of Deer Park, sent $200. Donald and Diana Storey, of Spokane, gave $200. An anonymous Spokane donor contributed $200, writing, “Happy holidays!”

Gary and Leanne Brosius, of Veradale, sent $200. “Thank you for always helping the people that deserve this help the most,” they wrote. Ben and Judy Flowers donated $200 via PayPal. “Instead of gifting each other this year, we are giving to the Christmas Fund,” they wrote. “Merry Christmas!”

Dale Soden and Sara Devins each contributed $200 via PayPal. Kathryn Sheffield gave $200 via PayPal “in memory of Clint and Betty Corliss.”

Maddie, Lisa and Scott Ray gave $175 via PayPal, writing, “Thank you for helping make spirits bright this Christmas season for those in need. Merry Christmas!”

The RB Investment Club, of Spokane Valley, sent $170. “The RB Investment Club has chosen this year to not exchange gifts in the December meeting but make a donation,” wrote treasurer Beverly Ruhl. “Thanks for the many you help.”

Patricia Conaty, of Spokane, gave $150. Carolyn Takeuchi, of Spokane, donated $150. An anonymous donor also sent $150. Erik Ohlund contributed $150 via PayPal.

An anonymous donor gave $101 via PayPal.

Glen and Kim Taylor, of Spokane Valley, gave $100. “Thank you for all the good you do for our community,” they wrote. Guy Altizer, of Spokane, donated $100. “For all those in need this holiday season,” he wrote. “Merry Christmas.” Julie and Lee Fish, of Spokane, sent $100.

Kris Spelman, of Spokane, contributed $100 “in loving memory of my grandmother, Violet Burgunder, and great aunt Elsie Altin.” Stan Moser, of Spokane, sent $100. Colleen Striegel, of Spokane, gave $100. James and Lisa Northcott, of Spokane, donated $100 “in memory of our son Andrew and in celebration of our new grandson, Oliver.”

The following people each donated $100 via PayPal: Roger Rouleau, Lucinda McMahon, Ruth Sullivan, Paul Schmidt and Susan Hoover. Aaron Reilly contributed $100 via PayPal in honor of John P. Reilly.

Mike and Liz Hively, of Spokane, gave $100. “To all the amazing helpers and who depend on the Christmas Fund, we hope you have a Merry Christmas,” they wrote. Lynn Reilly, of Coeur d’Alene, donated $100 in memory of Kenneth J. Reilly. Leann and Michael Ricketts sent $100. Gale and Dianna Morasch, of Spokane, gave $100, writing, “A Christmas tradition! Thank you!”

Gary Cooper, of Spokane, contributed $100. Julie Peck, of Spokane, sent $100. An anonymous Liberty Lake donor gave $100 “in memory of Greg.” Emily Noland, of Spokane, donated $100. Constance McBride, of Spokane, contributed $100.

Carol Phelps, of Spokane, sent $75.

Barbara Pryde, of Spokane, donated $60.

Linda and Patrick Smith, of Spokane, sent $50, writing, “Thanks, yet again, for providing such joy to our area children!” Jonathan and Kathryn Edmonds, of Spokane, contributed $50. Lynn Shirrill, of Spokane, also donated $50. An anonymous Spokane donor contributed $50. William Cooper, of Spokane, sent $50.

Kim Haas, of Liberty Lake, gave $50. An anonymous donor sent $50 via PayPal. Leonard and Dana Broderson, of Athol, donated $50 “in memory of JoNell Edlin. Her and her husband, Tom Edlin, volunteered in many charitable programs for the Spokane community. JoNell loved everyone, especially children.”

Judith Morton donated $50 via PayPal “in memory of our son, Clint.” Shirley Schrawyer gave $50 via PayPal in memory of Erik Jon Wells. Jill Ripley, Roger Lent, June Lawson and Elizabeth Moore each contributed $50 via PayPal.

Christine Bieker and Theodore Stetzik, of Spokane, gave $25 “on behalf of L. Rahn.” David Wyatt and Susan Van Plew, of Spokane, also sent $25. Marya Nowakowski and Charlotte Applegate each donated $25 via PayPal.

Jay Smith donated $22.74 via PayPal.