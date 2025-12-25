Ask the doctors: Thrombosed hemorrhoid can cause extreme pain

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: Intense pain during a bowel movement sent our son to the ER. He got diagnosed with a blood clot in a hemorrhoid and needed surgery to fix it. I thought hemorrhoids happen when you sit a lot. Our son is a football player, so it’s a big surprise that he even had them.

Dear Reader: Your son had a condition known as a thrombosed hemorrhoid. That’s the medical term for a blood clot that develops inside of a hemorrhoid. This can range from a mild problem that can be managed with home remedies to the very painful emergency your son had. To understand what happened, we should begin with the site of the problem: the hemorrhoid.

The tissues of the lower bowel are served by a rich supply of blood vessels. These include veins, arteries and capillaries. These support the complex functions needed for elimination. Pressure on the veins in the rectum or the anus can cause them to swell. At the same time, the connective tissue that supports these blood vessels can get weak. The result is a bulging vein, known as a hemorrhoid. In some cases, blood can pool in the swollen vessel, raising the risk of a clot. This is a thrombosed hemorrhoid. It’s most often seen with external hemorrhoids. However, it can occur internally as well.

Prolonged sitting can lead to hemorrhoids. Repeated straining during a bowel movement can also be a cause. Other causes are pregnancy, obesity and not getting enough fiber. The natural weakening of tissues that comes with advancing age can also be a factor. Heavy lifting, including the weight training athletes do to increase strength and bulk, may also contribute. It can increase the intra-abdominal pressure that causes hemorrhoids to develop.

The surgery that your son underwent is a hemorrhoid excision. The sudden, intense and unrelenting pain caused by the clot is likely why surgery was needed. This surgery is typically done under local anesthesia. The doctor removes the clot through a cut in the surface of the hemorrhoid. They usually identify the site of the clot visually, or by gently palpating the swollen tissues. Removing the clot instantly relieves internal pressure and eases the pain. Patients often return home the same day. They are usually given instructions to take a daily sitz bath to keep the surgical site clean and moist. The incision should mostly heal within a week.

In most cases, swelling and discomfort improve after a few days. Some people find that a mild pain medication helps them while they heal. It is important to keep bowel movements soft as the area heals. That means drinking plenty of fluids and including plenty of fiber in the diet. It’s also vital to avoid too much sitting, abdominal straining and any heavy lifting during recovery. When the factors that caused the thrombosed hemorrhoid are adequately addressed, recurrence is rare.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.