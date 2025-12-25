Eagle Holiday Classic, region’s largest high school basketball tourney, features 41 varsity teams – 15 from Greater Spokane League

Holiday week brings high school basketball tournaments, and Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington teams are in action across the state.

The largest holiday basketball tournament in the region tips off Saturday at West Valley High School as the Eagle Holiday Classic returns featuring 41 varsity teams – in addition to a host of JV teams – and 15 squads from the GSL.

The Eagle used to cater to smaller schools across the region, but in recent years has made a concerted effort to entice GSL teams to stay home for the holidays and take part in the three-day tournament, with each team guaranteed a pair of games against similar-sized competition.

This year, along with the host West Valley boys and girls teams, the Central Valley boys and girls help headline the schedule.

The CV boys (5-3), which knocked off Gonzaga Prep in a nonleague game on Dec. 11, take on Sunnyside (5-1) on Saturday and the host Eagles (5-1) on Tuesday. The defending State 3A champion girls, off to a 4-3 start, take on Timberlake (3-4) on Friday and Sandpoint (9-1) on Sunday.

In addition to their matchup against CV, the Eagles boys team hosts 2B Colfax (8-0), which beat CV earlier this season, on Monday.

The West Valley girls (4-1) host Colfax (5-2) on Saturday and Medical Lake (1-5) on Monday.

Other highlights include the Lewis and Clark girls (3-4) taking on Sandpoint on Saturday and Toppenish (3-3) on Tuesday. Pullman boys (6-1) take on Colfax on Saturday and Sunnyside on Monday.

Tourney Schedule

Eagle Holiday Classic: Boys – Central Valley, West Valley, Deer Park, East Valley, Pullman. Girls – Central Valley, Lewis and Clark, Shadle Park, Mt. Spokane, Cheney, West Valley, East Valley, Rogers, North Central, Pullman.

Avista Holiday Tournament (Dec. 27-28): At Lewis-Clark State College. Clarkston boys, girls.

Gesa Winter Shootout (Jan 1-3): At Eastmont and Wenatchee High Schools. Cheney boys; University boys, girls.

79th Annual Reardan Lions Club Tournament (Dec. 29-30): At Reardan HS. Boys – Reardan, Lake Roosevelt, Peninsula, Bonners Ferry. Girls – Reardan, Lakeside (WA), Lake Roosevelt, Bonners Ferry.

Wellpinit Holiday Tournament (Jan. 2-3): At Wellpinit HS. Boys/girls: Wellpinit, Inchelium, Lakeside (ID), Springdale.

SunDome Shootout (Dec. 28-29): In Yakima. Deer Park girls.